Liverpool is one of the most feared teams in the world. Its main characteristic is intensity. It is a team that suffocates you, that does not let you think, proof of this was Liverpool – Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, which was the best game of their season.
ACTUAL STATE
One of the advantages that Madrid has is that they already won LaLiga several days ago while Liverpool will still arrive with options for the last day. Only one point separates them from Manchester City. Despite this, playing everything Klopp opted for a Unit B in his last game against Southampton. Also in the FA Cup they come from winning the penalty shootout against Chelsea, something that did not bring them good news at all.
INJURED
Salah and Van Djik had to be substituted. The Egyptian due to a muscle injury and the Dutchman due to his knee. Both are two of the key pieces of the backbone of Liverpool. To these two injuries we must add Fabinho’s. He was unable to play in the FA Cup final but according to Klopp he will play in the Champions League final as he “is doing very well”. In the event that none of the three reached the final, they would have substitutes for guarantees; Diogo Jota, Keita and Matip.
In the last Premier game against Southampton, Joe Gómez sprained his ankle and had to be substituted at half-time. At the moment the exact extent of the injury is unknown and therefore his presence in Paris is not guaranteed.
LINEUPS
The line-ups for the final seem clear: Liverpool will start with Alisson; Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Luis Diaz, Mane and Salah.
While Real Madrid will go out with Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba or Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vini Jr and Benzema.
The question is: How many Liverpool players would start at Real Madrid?
LIVERPOOL ANALYSIS
Liverpool have under sticks one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is safe under the sticks and precise with the ball at his feet. In the sides it has two cannons. Arnold is probably the best in the world at his position despite not being great defensively. Robertson more of the same, well up but suffers quite a bit down, despite this he does not arrive at his best. The center pair It is made up of Van Dijk (probably the best in the world) and Konaté. It has been one of the novelties this year in Klopp’s eleven. His immaturity makes him today a game player, capable of the best and the worst. In it midfield, Fabinho is an exceptional player, who covers a lot of ground and is always well positioned. Like flyers; Thiago, everyone already knows him. It is to reach the semifinals of the Champions League and activate the best version of him, he arrives at a very high peak. And accompanying them Henderson. One of the most underrated players of the last decade. He is not the captain of Liverpool by chance, he is the player who directs all the pressure from Liverpool. In the lead Luís Díaz, Mané and Salah, three daggers who cannot be left a meter.
If we look at the head-to-head of one team and another, today there would only be two Liverpool players who could start for Madrid. Arnold by Carvajal and Van Dijk entering as leader in the rear. In the other areas of the field, Madrid has nothing to envy Liverpool.
WEAK POINTS
Liverpool is a team that kills you in transitions, it is a team that plays like clockwork, they have everything measured and worked very hard but their strengths show us their weaknesses. The Reds are always going to press up high or wait for you in midfield. Why? Because they suffer a lot when the team falls back in a low block. What is the password? The fourth midfielder of Real Madrid. Valverde may be the key player to take the ball from them. If Ancelotti’s team manages to steal the ball from them and get them into their field, Liverpool will become a very weak team. Another of the key points to be able to do that is the arrival of Alaba. If the Austrian does not arrive, he will be very noticeable when it comes to getting both the ball and the defense. Nacho is not the leader that David is despite the fact that if he plays he will more than comply.
#Liverpool #days #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply