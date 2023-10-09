Lionel Messi celebrated his first goals for Inter Miami with the signature moves of Marvel’s main characters, but his heroics were not enough to secure a spot in this year’s MLS playoffs.
An outrageous free kick in the 94th minute of Messi’s debut set the tone for a seven-game winning streak that culminated in victory in the Leagues Cup final. However, a grueling sequence of 11 games in 44 days was too much for the 36-year-old player.
Messi missed four consecutive matches for the Herons and watched in frustration as his new club failed to win a single match and lost the US Open Cup final. The Argentina captain was only fit enough to wander around for the last 35 minutes of Miami’s decisive 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday night, which doomed Florida’s chances of reaching the Playoffs.
As 18 other teams in the division prepare for the MLS postseason, here’s what awaits Messi in the immediate future.
Lionel Scaloni has already twice convinced Messi to reject his international retirement and he is certainly reaping the rewards. In Messi’s last 15 games for Argentina, he has scored a staggering 23 goals.
Messi’s free kick gave Argentina a victory in a difficult first qualifying match against Ecuador, but he was offside in the 3-0 win over Bolivia in La Paz last month.
The reigning world champions, who have lost only one of their previous 49 matches in all competitions, will host Paraguay on Thursday 12 October. Five days later a trip to Lima awaits him to face Peru.
Argentina’s last games for the calendar year are two of the most difficult. Former national team coach Marcelo Bielsa will take his new Uruguayan team to his native country on November 16 before a challenging trip to the Maracana on November 21. Brazil, incredibly, has never lost a World Cup qualifier at home.
Inter Miami concludes the 2023 MLS season with a doubleheader against Charlotte FC.
Messi completed a 4-0 rout of Charlotte in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals two months ago, sparking a losing streak that allowed the North Carolina team just one win in seven MLS games. However, back-to-back wins over Toronto and Chicago have kept Charlotte’s playoff aspirations alive.
Messi will almost certainly miss the first leg in Miami on October 19 if he takes part in Argentina’s qualifying match against Peru, which will take place less than 24 hours earlier in a different hemisphere. With nothing to play for, Messi could even save the trip to Bank of America Stadium on October 21.
When does the 2024 Inter Miami season start?
Messi could spend up to three months without competitive football. After the November international break, Argentina’s next scheduled departure is not until September 2024.
The World Cup winner will not return to action for Miami until the start of the 2024 MLS season. The new schedule has not yet been released, but will likely follow the pattern of a start in another year, around late February or early March.
The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, begins at a similar time. Miami will likely finish the 2023 season with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, but guaranteed automatic qualification to the Champions Cup round of 16 by winning the Leagues Cup in August.
Messi triumphed in Europe’s premier club competition four times with Barcelona. It has been suggested that the Catalan team’s all-time leading scorer will return to Spain on loan in January, but Miami manager Tata Martino has poured cold water on that theory. Fans could have to wait almost five months before seeing Messi play club football again.
#Lionel #Messis #season #reaching #Playoffs #Inter #Miami