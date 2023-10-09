Raffaeli, two world silver medals: "But for me they are worth gold"

The World Cup winner will not return to action for Miami until the start of the 2024 MLS season. The new schedule has not yet been released, but will likely follow the pattern of a start in another year, around late February or early March.

The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League, begins at a similar time. Miami will likely finish the 2023 season with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, but guaranteed automatic qualification to the Champions Cup round of 16 by winning the Leagues Cup in August.

Messi triumphed in Europe’s premier club competition four times with Barcelona. It has been suggested that the Catalan team’s all-time leading scorer will return to Spain on loan in January, but Miami manager Tata Martino has poured cold water on that theory. Fans could have to wait almost five months before seeing Messi play club football again.