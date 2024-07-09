Kate Middleton, undergoing preventive chemotherapy Following a cancer diagnosis, he is in the headlines for his failure to appear at Wimbledon, where she will be replaced by the Duchess of Gloucester.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, were at the London event on Thursday, which many are hoping is a sign that Catherine will also make an appearance. According to a source, Kate “would be delighted” to be at Wimbledon again this year, but she has yet to show up.

A friend of Kate and William told the newspaper in recent days Daily Beast: “It’s no secret that she would love to be there, but when you go through chemo, as she said, there are good days and bad days. A lot depends on the timing of the treatments.”.

«She arrived at the Trooping the Colour – the ceremony Commonwealth and British Army regiments – so if he can come to Wimbledon, he will.”

Kate Middleton, first public appearance since cancer announcement: the applause is all for her



What Kate Said About Her Health

In a statement last month, Princess Kate candidly described her feelings and health. She acknowledged the unpredictability of her chemotherapy treatment, saying: “As anyone who has undergone chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months. I hope to participate in some public engagements during the summer, but I also know that I am not out of the woods yet.”

Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate waits for the carriage with her children: images from the official account of the Royal family



Princess Charlotte sweet helper of her mother

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has a very special family member who is taking care of her by doing some nursing work while she recovers from cancer treatment. According to a source close to the family, in fact, Princess Charlotte is reportedly taking great care of her motherto whom she seems to be very close, as Kate is to her mother. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, offering royal fans a sweet glimpse of what happens at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, told Mirror That Charlotte is “protective” of her mother and “takes care” of her.