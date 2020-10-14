Winning in the number of votes to lose the elections, impossible? No, it has happened five times in the history of the United States, including the last elections that faced Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The candidate to be the first president of the country obtained 65.8 million votes, for the 62.9 million of the New York magnate. To get to the bottom of the matter, we must look at the distribution of power between the States, explained in just three minutes in the video that accompanies this news.

