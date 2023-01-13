In the coming weeks we will be sharing our favorite episodes from our archive. This time we look back at the sudden success of a very experienced writer.

Of The song of stork and dromedary Anjet Daanje has written another great novel, in which she was inspired by the lives of Emily Brönte and her sisters. It is her first novel after her big breakthrough:The Remembered Soldier. But before that she already had eight titles to her name. Why was she discovered so late by the general public? And how good is the rest of her oeuvre really?

