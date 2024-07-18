An analysis published by the United States Department of State It reports on the investment climate in Colombia, after receiving the financial results for 2023 and the intention of Americans to invest globally.

In this report, The State Department notes that there is an economic slowdown in Colombia and that the development of public policy has been a determining factor in the attraction that foreigners feel to invest in the country.

According to the analysis, the Colombian economy expected to grow by 0.6% in 2023 marks “a substantial slowdown after two years of strong post-pandemic recovery.”

In addition, the State Department notes that a lower dynamism in investmentdue to “high interest rates and a deteriorating business climate.”

“Although Foreign Direct Investment remained strong in 2023, the Petro administration has promoted the concept of national sovereignty in key economic sectors, which has generated high levels of uncertainty within the private sector“the report said.

The State Department adds to this argument the social projects that have been promoted by the National Government and that may cause uncertainty among some investors.

“The government is also seeking to reform the health, labor and pension systems, generating concern among investors“, the document states.

The analysis also points out that there are some weaknesses in Colombia that prevent it from attracting investors: there is talk of informal employment, insecurity, the presence of groups outside the law in legal supply chains, and corruption.

However, the same report highlights that In Colombia there is an abundance of natural resources and the growth of an increasingly educated middle class, highlighting these as the main strengths for investing in the country.

In the 2024 document, for the first time in almost 10 years, The State Department omitted to include a sentence highlighting Colombia as an attractive destination for foreign investment, as it had been doing since 2015.

After the analysis was released, María Claudia Lacouture, president of the Colombian-American Chamber (AmCham Colombia), indicated that the report submitted by the U.S. State Department “reflects the country’s need to generate actions that allow economic growth to be promoted and generate formal and quality employment.”

The Colombian-American Chamber has indicated that “moderating political polarization and ensuring full respect for Colombian institutions by all actors” are essential factors to guarantee a recovery of foreign investment.

“We are seeing that we have a challenge of economic growth, which is slowed down and requires concrete solutions that take full advantage of the country’s potential. Developing joint reactivation work with the private sector is a great opportunity to regain confidence and establish bridges of dialogue,” said María Claudia Lacouture.

Juan Pablo Contreras Rios

EL TIEMPO EDITORIAL