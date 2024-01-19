From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/19/2024 – 14:03

Anyone who receives the amount corresponding to 2 minimum wages (R$2,824) must pay Income Tax. This is what Unafisco Nacional warns, representing tax auditors from the Federal Revenue. According to the category, the return of taxation occurs due to the correction of the minimum wage, directly impacting the income range previously considered exempt.

The federal government defined the value of the new minimum wage expected for 2024 according to the valorization policy: the value increased by R$92 compared to 2023 and is R$1,412.

Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco Nacional, highlights that the 10.16% increase in the minimum wage in 2024 increased the earnings for those who received up to two minimum wages last year (R$2,640), now rising to R$2,824. The payment will be R$ 13.80 in tax every month.

“It is, to say the least, absurd,” says Silva. “The government sold the idea of ​​exemption for those earning up to two minimum wages, but this is not true”, he reinforces.

The lag also impacts INSS retirees and pensioners, with an adjustment of 10.16% in 2024. Silva highlights: “The government is penalizing those who earn less. It is crucial to correct the IRPF table to reflect the reality of inflation”, concludes the statement.