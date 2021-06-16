Long before embarking on the epic of Hamilton (2015), which would mean not only 11 Tony awards but also worldwide recognition and fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the lyrics and music of the musical In the Heights (2008), which in Argentina opens this Thursday as In the neighborhoodor, for which he won both Tony for the best musical and original music.

It is not difficult to appreciate today in its exact measure In the Heights, no matter how much you look in the rearview mirror at Hamilton. If the “new” film arises from a previous work, the comparison does not favor In the Heights.

And not precisely because of his songs, which are equally wonderful.

Usnavi (Anthony Ramos, from “Hamilton”) and Vanessa: dancing in the street. Photo WB

Everything is pleasant and optimistic. There is always bustle. The characters have dreams to fulfill, they have faith, they pursue the American dream with a Latin accent. There are excellent choreographies, everything is lush and colorful. Something missing.

The protagonist and narrator is Usnavi. As well as Boca Jrs. It wears the colors that it has because they were those of the flag of a Swedish ship that passed through the Río de la Plata, the Dominican parents named it what they saw on a warship (US Navy).



Lin-Manuel MIramda is no longer Usnavi, as on Broadway, but the “piragua boy”. Photo WB

Usnavi has a mini-market, the kind that swarm in New York: it sells soft drinks, newspapers and makes coffee that looks exquisite. Everyone loves him on the block, and in the neighborhood (Washington Heights, hence the title of the play).

He wants to go back to his land and set up a beach bar. He has a crush on Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), who works fixing nails at a local salon. There are also Nina (Leslie Grace), who returns from studying for a year at Stanford, and her ex-boyfriend Benny (Corey Hawkins, from the series 24: Legacy). To weigh up so much adrenaline and youth, there are Nina’s father (Jimmy Smits) and Grandma, who never had children, but takes care of everyone (Olga Merediz).

In the Heights it’s an innocent musical

OK, many musical theater plays don’t have to have depth or deal with complex themes, but in In the neighborhood the conflict practically does not exist.



It is not a song – never a cry – nor is it incisive with racism. The two moments in which the film at least addresses racial tension are minimal.

Nina says that at Stanford university her roommate was missing a necklace, and they searched her, who ended up apologizing, although she had not stolen anything; and a white man who makes moves says “ma’am” to a colleague of Vanesa, who corrects him that he should say miss.

That’s all.



The grandmother. Without children, the character takes care of everyone in the neighborhood. Photo WB

It’s not In the Heights What Love without barriers, because if someone gets on badly with someone else, it hardly shows. There are no confrontations, which is usually the engine of a work, and the necessary fuse for In the Heights to start walking and listen to Miranda’s songs is the need to feel part of something.

One block. From a neighborhood. From a community. Whatever.

The dramatic weight, or if you want the story of the movie In the Heights, it is negligible. Those who saw Hamilton by Disney + they had an approach to the work recorded directly on the stage of the Richards Rodgers.



Vanessa, Usnavi and the need to feel part of a community. Photo WB

Filmed theater, the detractors would say.

In the transfer of In the Heights to the cinema there is no weight or depth, something that surely the work on stage has had.

Lin-Manuel Miranda no longer stars in it. He was left with the role of the canoe guy, who competes with the soft ice cream vendor (it’s Chris Jackson, yes, George Washington in Hamilton) on the streets of the neighborhood. Usnavi is Anthony Ramos, who in Hamilton it was John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.



Director Jon M. Chu (“Locamente Millonarios”, or “Crazy Rich Asians”), along with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Photo WB

Ah, the film does not end when the credits begin.

Not bad at all, but that in almost every paragraph we mention the work about one of the founding fathers of the United States – and even recognize one of his songs in a ringtone – means something.

“In the neighborhood”

Good

Musical. USA, 2021. Original title: “In the Heights”. 143 ‘, ATP L. From: Jon M. Chu. With: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits. Since Thursday in interior cinemas. Since Friday in theaters of the AMBA.