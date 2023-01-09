Hi how are things? Very good days. Good start to the week.

How is God revealed in Jesus of Nazareth?

God’s own revelation reaches its climax in Jesus Christ. In his person, as a human and divine being, the love of God absolutely and inseparably.

As the prologue tells us Gospel of John: “In him, the word of God is made flesh.” In Jesus Christ becomes visible and even bodily tangible, the identity of God and how He meets people.

Therefore, Jesus can say: “He who has seen me has seen the Dad”.

Have a great day and a great week.