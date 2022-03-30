Gavi’s renewal is stopped. According to the newspaper Sport, the two parties would have been summoned to a call that the club would have had to make to organize a second meeting. However, this call still would not have taken place.
Let’s remember that Gavi, or his entourage, let’s remember that he is a minor, rejected the club’s first offer, considering it too low compared to the importance that the young player has had this season at Barça and that he promises to have in the coming years. This was perfectly understood by the board and that is why they agreed to meet again.
Everything seems to indicate that the two parties want to remain linked, but the Premier is trying to seduce the culé jewel. That is why Barça has not rushed yet, and probably wants to close some fringes before, such as the virtual qualification for the Champions League, to offer him a contract according to Gavi’s level.
According to the “Onze” program, Xavi would have decided to get directly involved in the player’s renewal, considering him a key piece for his project. The culé coach plans to call De la Peña, the player’s representative, to explain Gavi’s role in his team and its importance, to try to convince him to accept the club’s next offer. We hope to continue seeing Gavi at Barça for a long time, because without a doubt, it is the best place to enjoy the player’s characteristics.
