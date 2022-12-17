How is Gabriel Garko, the dancer actor of Dancing with the stars 2022? The health conditions

How is Gabriel Garko, actor and dancer of Dancing with the stars 2022? Will he be able to take part in tonight’s episode, December 17th? It wasn’t an easy edition for the actor who, after a first serious injury that forced him to have an operation, suffered another on the eve of the first final. But let’s go step by step.

First injury and operation

During the rehearsals of Ballando con le stelle 2022 Gabriel Garko suffered a bad injury: breaking a ligament in his right arm. A problem that, despite the consequent surgery and the brace, didn’t stop him. In fact, Garko remained in the race on the popular Rai 1 show. “When I had the operation it all seemed like a film, but the anesthesia was real”. The operation lasted two hours, after which Doctor Giovanni Di Giacomo said he was satisfied: “He will recover perfectly, he will only have to follow the instructions we give him. He has to wear the brace for 20, 25 days ”.

The days after the surgery weren’t easy at all. The actor explained, “I didn’t expect it to hurt so much after the surgery.” On Thursday 10 November he returned to the rehearsal room, where he appeared suffering: “It wasn’t an easy day, I was very weak and in pain. Compared to before I have less energy, probably due to the local anesthesia. I am a perfectionist, even worse, I am never satisfied. When I have a problem I tend to play it down and not show it to others, but in this case it shows all too well”. During rehearsals, the actor expressed his difficulties: “I don’t know how I’ll do it, my head is spinning”. He often complained of pain and weakness: “Fuck ** what a pain, it’s hurting like hell, it takes away all my strength”. But then, stoically, he managed to overcome all the obstacles and hit the track.

Gabriel Garko: the second injury, how is he?

But let’s come to the second injury suffered by Gabriel Garko. In the past few hours, the actor suffered a new injury during the rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars 2022. The announcement via social media came directly from Milly Carlucci: “She will do everything to be there on Saturday”. But here’s exactly what Milly had to say: “Dance people, this show is one big novel in chapters. We don’t control the chapters, yesterday during training Gabriel Garko suffered an injury. This is always a lurking possibility, he carries with him the consequences of another situation that make him more vulnerable. He’s a fighter, he’s our hero who never gives up, Rocky Balboa ”.

Carlucci then heard Garko on the phone: “He told me that he will give it his all, he said “I will make it”. See you on Saturday, there will be a repechage for those eliminated and the first part of the final for those already qualified, including Gabriel. They will have to do a race to accumulate points, Gabriel will perform in the ways in which he manages to be on the track ”. I mean, tonight should be there. But we’ll just have to wait to find out.

