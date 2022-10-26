How is Finland doing? | New health directors earn up to almost 18,000 euros per month – What should the money accomplish?

Paul Lillrank, professor of production economics, considers one of the most important tasks of welfare area managers to ensure that the information systems work.

To Finland twenty new top jobs have been created. A new manager has been elected for each welfare area, whose task is to lead the reform of social and health services.

The expectations for managers are high and the responsibility is great. This is reflected in the salaries of the managers of welfare areas. For example, the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) the remuneration is lower than that of the vast majority of new welfare area managers.

Major the overall salary belongs to the welfare regional director of Varsinais-Suomen Martikainen’s energy: 17,800 euros. Martikainen was elected to the position in charge of the Pirkanmaa hospital district. Many other new welfare regional directors are now moving geographically to another region from management positions in another hospital district. The area changer has, for example, changed from Kanta-Häme to South Karelia Sally Leskinen.

HS found out the total salaries of all welfare managers. Each of them gets a monthly salary better than the remuneration of the ministers of the Finnish government. The minister’s salary is around 10,400 euros, and the lowest salary of a welfare regional director is the welfare regional director of Etelä-Savo, 12,500 euros.

The median salary of welfare area managers is 15,000 euros. Median means the middle number in order of magnitude. The mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen the salary is slightly below the median for welfare managers, it is 14,500 euros.

There are many familiar names among the welfare district managers. The person who held the top position of corona care in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was chosen as Satakunta’s welfare director Kirsi Varhila.

In the welfare areas of the capital region, there are familiar social security names at the helm. The welfare region of Länsi-Uusimaa is managed by the former Espoo basic safety director Sanna Svahn. The welfare decisions of the Vantaa-Kerava region are being piloted again Timo Aronkytöwho was previously the deputy mayor of Vantaa’s social and health department.

Helsinki is the only municipality in Finland that handles health and safety matters itself and does not belong to any welfare area. The branch director of Helsinki’s social and health services is Juha Jolkkonen.

From welfare leaders transformational leadership is required, which also pays a lot in business life.

At the request of Helsingin Sanomat, professor of production economics at Aalto University Paul Lillrank presents the welfare managers with a four-point task list, which he considers reasonable in terms of social and health care operations. Reasonable means that patients get the treatment they need at the right time and that the system works cost-effectively.

Lillrank considers the most important thing to be the creation of a national basic standard in the healthcare system, which will allow all systems to be able to talk to each other.

“The state should take a decisive stand on things and say that now you stop tuning out its regional hemlets. There must be a basic foundation where data is transferred from one system to another. Locally, you can make applications on top of it that are locally wanted,” he says.

Lillrank considers the confusion of data in Finnish health care to be the root cause of the inability to make good, effective decisions.

Specially he emphasizes the treatment of patients with multiple diseases. Lillrank’s postgraduate student investigated the treatment of Parkinson’s patients in Finland. He interviewed patients and their relatives.

“It went like this: here’s the diagnosis, your life is going to be miserable, here’s the prescription, go to the pharmacy and get it,” Lillrank sums up.

According to him, the treatment of multi-problem patients could be improved if treatment plans were properly made for them and followed. In addition, their own channel would be created for them to contact healthcare, where trained nurses would always be available to these patients. Whether it be by phone or chat.

“The worst examples are emergency room visits. Many who come there are chronically ill. If the patient has not received regular treatment, at some point his illness gets worse, and then we go to the emergency room in a panic,” says Lillrank.

According to him, an uncontrolled patient path causes disturbances for both the system and the patients. That’s why they should be weeded out.

Geriatric care is one of the biggest issues in welfare areas. That requires a lot of innovation. Lillrank proposes one operational model tested in Vaasa.

“Nursing homes should have a geriatrician on duty. Each patient had a list of their typical ailments or symptoms on their patient card. When the night nurse’s beeper rings at night, he can see from the card what to do. If it is not clear, he calls the geriatrician on call. It worked perfectly,” says Lillrank.

During the first year, the city of Vaasa saved a million euros when ambulance trips from nursing homes to emergency rooms were reduced so much.

In general, Lillrank derives the courage from welfare areas to develop operating models with the private sector.

“Now a lot depends on whether there is an enthusiastic person in an area who is enthusiastic about developing such things,” he says.

Also emerita professor familiar with the healthcare system Marjukka Mäkelä urges managers of welfare areas to challenge professionals – for example, to eliminate weak working methods and to think about how operations can be streamlined without reducing results.

He also thinks it makes sense that not all regions do everything.

“In-depth expertise could be concentrated in one or a few areas of well-being,” says Mäkelä.