How is Fedez? Great optimism filters out of the hospital and he could even be discharged soon

Great optimism filters through about the health conditions of Fedez. The doctors are convinced that the worst seems to be over and for him the situation should now be under control, to the point that he can return home soon.

The rapper’s family have experienced great days anxiety and worry, given the situation. But the doctors immediately did everything possible to succeed save his life.

Fedez’s drama began last Thursday. He was at the airport with his team, to go to Los Angeles. When suddenly he had a sudden illness and everyone went be alarmed.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Then transport to Do well, brothers and here they discovered that he had two ulcers and also a hemorrhage. For this reason they subjected him to a delicate operation and transfusions.

The rapper himself wrote in a message on social media the following day that he was fine and that he wanted it to thank the doctors. However, Sunday had one second hemorrhage.

Hence a new one endoscopy and a worsening. Fortunately, from the checks and all the tests it emerged that the situation now seems to be the case Good. Great optimism filters through.

Fedez’s possible resignation and his wife’s visits

From what the newspaper reported Adnkronos Health based on the results of the latest investigations, it could be discharged shortly, even today. Now we just have to wait for the new news.

Chiara Ferragni was in hospital on the day of her hospitalization France, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week. She wrote that she was returning early for an emergencywithout ever explaining the reasons.

These days she has never left her husband alone and has always remained at the his side. On Wednesday, she also brought her first child Lion to visit his dad. There will be further updates on the matter.