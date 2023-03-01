How is Fedez? Mother’s message: “Envy is the evil of the world”

How is Fedez? The many fans of the singer are wondering after the videos, posted a few days ago, in which the rapper appeared rather tried and stuttering.

“Sorry for the stutter, but it’s a problem I’ve had for some time, it takes me some time to formulate a sentence,” Fedez said in one of the videos posted on his social profiles.

A video that shocked and at the same time alarmed Fedez fans, who expressed their concern about the rapper’s health on social media.

After that video, Fedez disappeared from social media again, with the exception of the photo published by Chiara Ferragni, which sanctioned the couple’s newfound serenity.

Annamaria Berrinzaghi, Fedez’s mother, also spoke on the subject, albeit indirectly, who wrote a post with a clear reference to what happened to his son in recent days: “Ignorance and envy are the evil of the world”.

Annamaria Berrinzaghi, then, in a story in which she published the trailer for the third season of Lolthe program broadcast on Amazon Prime hosted by Fedez, wrote: “Laugh, laugh and laugh”.

An enigmatic message that according to many was referred precisely to Fedez and to the moment of difficulty that he is evidently going through.