According to a report by the British newspaper “Financial Times”, Trump's victory in the New Hampshire primary makes him the inevitable presidential nominee of the Republican Party. It is possible that the unpredictable isolationist will return to the White House.

According to the report, not all world leaders are bothered by the idea of ​​a second Trump term. Not only will leaders like Viktor Orban in Hungary and Vladimir Putin in Russia welcome it, but many of the so-called middle powers leading the way between China and America, especially developing economies, are at least optimistic — a view shared by some in Beijing as well.

For example, some officials in Southeast Asia suggest that it may be easier to deal with a “sophisticated” and assertive Trump than with the more strategic Joe Biden.

For America's closest allies, including Europe, Japan, South Korea and Australia, the possibility of Trump winning a second term is a source of grave concern.

They are skeptical of arguments they hear that Trump in his second term should not be so disruptive. While the potential Republican candidate talked about reducing US military engagements abroad, ending support for Ukraine, and reducing US commitments to NATO and European defense.

Whatever the outcome of the US presidential election, European leaders need to quickly fulfill the military pledges they made after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and which they have largely failed to fulfill.

The report notes that all NATO members should work to accelerate efforts to increase defense spending beyond the agreed-upon target of 2 percent of GDP (about which Trump has a point).

They must think not only about short-term financing for Ukraine, but about how to manage defense and procurement in Europe without US support. It is not only about weapons, but also about strategic weight, such as transportation, aircraft, and even structures.

Anticipated scenarios

The head of the Political Economy Unit at the Geneva Center for Diplomatic Policy, Nasser Zuhair, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that if Trump wins, somewhat tense relations between Europe and the United States of America will return, and these relations were not as tense as they were. During his first term as president.

He pointed out that for Europe, there were testing periods that it went through with Trump, “and they know how to deal with America in the presence of Trump, and therefore the issue of economic tensions they know exactly how to deal with from both sides.” The two sides also “participate on the Ukraine war front, although there are expectations that Trump will push towards the end of this war, but the two sides are in the same trench now on the issue of confronting Russia.”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde raised concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as President of the United States, stressing the need for a prepared political scenario.

In her statements at Bloomberg House in Davos, Lagarde stressed the need to consider all scenarios, encouraging Europe to stand strong, and reminding that global alliances can change. The German Finance Minister agreed with her in the same session.

For his part, Zuhair explained that the warnings of the German Finance Minister and the President of the European Central Bank regarding the future of the relationship between the European Union and its American ally are “true but exaggerated.”

He confirmed in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that what some politicians and economists fear is the presence of the populist Trump, who will support dealing with the European populist parties that are rising in Europe (…) The presence of Trump will support these movements and parties and will affect the economy negatively.

Regarding the preparations that Europe must make, the head of the Political Economy Unit at the Geneva Center for Diplomatic Policy explained that they relate to preparations for upcoming economic tensions with the United States of America, as well as preparations to increase NATO support as Trump demands, in addition to undergoing tests related to the trade wars that are escalating, especially with China. .

Returning to the newspaper’s report, it indicates that the war in Ukraine has prompted a noticeable display of unity in the European Union. A second Trump term would threaten this. He may be trying to win over certain countries.

Different capitals may make different bets on how to deal with him if he becomes president.

Officials need to think now about what to do if the post-1945 collective defense system between the United States and Europe is weakened.

The EU and NATO will have to consider how to coordinate with each other, including with non-EU members of NATO – especially the UK.

Strategic alliance…but!

Regarding the German Finance Minister’s warning of tension in European-American relations if Donald Trump wins a new presidential term during the new American elections, international relations expert Ahmed Sayed Ahmed said that these warnings that relations with America may witness some kind of tension with President Trump reflect The reality of the first experience under which President Trump ruled between 2016 and 2020 was that relations between Europe and America were characterized by tension despite the existence of a strategic alliance relationship between them, and the tension was embodied in Trump’s policy towards the Europeans on more than one track, whether the political or economic track, or the security track.

He stated in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that on the economic track, Trump's imposition of customs tariffs on European products, whether steel, aluminum, and other goods, led to tension in relations, and in turn prompted the Europeans to impose economic obstacles and raise customs tariffs on American goods. Coming to Europe.

He continued: On the security level, Trump put pressure on European countries to increase their budgets for defense spending to more than 2 percent, and it is said that Europe must pay the price for America’s protection of it. As for the political level, Trump described Europe as an old continent, thus notifying and glorifying America first, what It led to withdrawal from international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, the World Trade Organization, and other international organizations.

Therefore, there are European warnings and a state of anxiety and caution in the event that Trump wins and returns to the White House, as this means the return of the policies he followed in the past, and this is what strains relations between the two sides, which witnessed a great rapprochement during the era of President Biden, especially since the Russian war on Ukraine contributed to strengthening the Atlantic Alliance. And in strengthening the American-European strategic alliance.

He stressed that Europe must take security and military preparations; The Germans began to call for a unified European army in order to abandon the American protection umbrella. Because Trump was demanding that they pay the price for this protection, and they began to turn to finding alternatives to the American side.

He also stressed the need to make preparations from an economic standpoint, and work to strengthen European relations with other partners such as China, India, and other promising countries in Africa and elsewhere. Because Trump raises the slogan of America First, noting the need to prepare on the political track, and this is related to the difference in positions between Trump and European countries, especially the issues of climate change, confronting global diseases and pandemics, and confronting desertification and global crises.

United kingdom

The Financial Times report stated that for the United Kingdom, which along with France is one of the two nuclear powers in Europe, this may be a moment of choice. No British leader would want to undermine the historic relationship between the United Kingdom and America. But if Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wins the UK election, expected this year, Trump's re-election could be a pretext to consider a more substantive rapprochement with the EU.

Diplomacy will be delicate, not least because no one will want to publicly suggest that they think Biden might lose. It is understood that European allies will secretly scout potential members of Trump's second team. But they must plan for all eventualities. Even if Biden is re-elected, this will not be in vain. A rethink of Europe's defense is long overdue.

Stressed relationships

International relations expert, Muhammad Al-Daihi, saw that there are many fears among European parties about Trump’s victory during the upcoming US presidential elections, not only on the German level, but also on the Italian level and other European countries. There are fears and warnings about Trump coming to power again, for several reasons. Among them is that European-American relations under Trump’s previous rule were not in the best condition, and there was no mutual harmony.

Al-Daihi said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that Trump’s statements may threaten the course of European-American relations that were built over long periods. His previous statement that if European countries were exposed to military threats or a military attack, the United States would not come to their rescue, in addition to his request from European countries to raise their military budgets, withdraw from the climate change agreement, and other decisions taken during the era of the former US president that threatened relations between the United States. United States of America and Europe.

He also pointed out that this prompted many European leaders to point out the necessity of formulating scenarios in dealings between America and the European Union in the event that Trump wins.

Also, under the previous administration of Trump, there was a tendency to depart from the umbrella of the United States of America and search for new alliances, and European countries are now seeking to build new alliances and new relationships, according to what European leaders said.

The international relations expert confirmed that Trump's victory in a new term will have other repercussions on the course of European support for Ukraine and the Russian military operation in Ukraine, especially since European countries will be alone in confronting Russia, especially if there is a threat in the matter.

He continued: There is no doubt that these warnings will lead to further tension in relations if Trump wins, because he has convictions that a number of European leaders dealt with the Biden administration and supported him to win in the previous presidential elections, and there was a warm reception from European countries for his victory, and Trump’s accession to power again will lead to Due to a divergence in relations and a lack of agreement in viewpoints between European countries and America, especially in some files related to trade and economic relations.

Regarding the European preparations that countries must take, he said that it is necessary to unify European ranks, especially since it has many crises, and to solve economic problems at home, in addition to researching and expanding the network of European relations and improving its relations with many other countries in the international community. And building new alliances away from the alliance with the United States of America, liberation from American hegemony and moving away from America’s umbrella in one way or another, and searching for partners and serious regional cooperation under the European umbrella.