Donald Trump was the victim of an attack This Saturday, July 13, as he was just beginning his speech during a rally in the city of Butler in Pennsylvania.

He former president and pre-candidate is doing well, confirmed the Republican campaign spokesman.

“The ex-president Trump thanks the security and first aid services for their swift action during this despicable act. He is doing well and is being treated at a local medical facility. “More details will be forthcoming,” spokesman Steve Cheung said in a statement.

So far it is only known that Trump He was wounded in the right ear, as he was bleeding when he was evacuated, but the severity of the damage is unknown.

Trump He had only been on the podium for 10 minutes when the shots were heard. According to American media, Two people died while repelling the attack, including the suspected shooter.

This rally was the last of Trump before the Republican National Convention, which will be held from July 15 to 18 and will confirm his candidacy for November 5, in which he will face President Joe Biden.