The Chilean hitch, Diego Valdeshas been one of the most important players of Club América in the last year and a half, unfortunately the issue of injuries has been limiting him in the final stretch of this Apertuta 2023 tournament and to make matters worse, in the first leg final he suffered again an injury issue due to a tackle Rafael Carioca and therefore, it is a doubt for the return match.
Rafael Carioca He had to be sent off from the first minute of the first leg for a very strong tackle on Diego Valdesdue to that action it caused the Chilean's ankle to swell, which again set off the alarms in the azulcrema team, however, it did not go further and it has been anticipated that he could well start the return if he so desires. determines the coaching staff.
According to information from the journalist ESPN, Cesar Caballerothe Chilean was able to train normally on Thursday morning, so he is completely ready to start the second leg of the final in case André Jardine determine it.
Diego Valdes could go starting just as it was in the first leg, otherwise the 'Little head' could be the one chosen to replace him at the beginning just like Leonardo Suarezotherwise the DT would go for everything from the beginning and even the extra time if necessary with the Andean hitch.
The Eagles are going for their fourteenth league title, they want to break the five-year drought without lifting the First Division championship and prevent the feline team from continuing to increase its record to nine local titles.
