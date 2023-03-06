Daniele Scardina’s manager explained that the boxer is stable and shows clear improvements as the days go by

Although the health conditions of Daniel Scardina remain very delicate, however comforting news is coming. His manager explained that the boxer reacts to stimuli, moved his tongue and an arm and his encephalogram is improving day after day.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

The fighter, Daniele Scardina, has always done it for a living. So it is clear that it’s in his DNA the characteristic of never giving up. And fortunately he’s doing it even now, that life has put him in front of the toughest opponent he’s ever had.

In these days there are countless messages that friends, colleagues, supporters and fans are sending to the Milanese boxer to infuse him with strength and courage. Even the Curva Nord of San Siro of Inter, a team of which Daniele is a great fan, has dedicated a banner to him.

He, despite being unconscious and in an induced coma, is paying off everyone and keep getting better day by day.

Alessandro Cherchi, his manager, explained to some journalists that the hope of overcome the critical situation of the moment it’s getting bigger and bigger.

The agent said that Daniele Scardina has react to impulses of doctors, he moved his tongue and an arm and is now breathing on his own, without the support of electronic instruments.

The CT scan and the encephalogram also showed some clear improvementsbut before thinking of an awakening, there is still patience.

The Illness of Daniele Scardina

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Next March 24 Daniele Scardina should have made his debut in the new heavyweight category and in these weeks he was training to get the best out of the match.

He was doing it too last Tuesdayin the Crossfit gym of Buccinasco, in the Milan area, when unfortunately the unthinkable happened.

After the session the boxer headed to the locker room for a shower. He began to feel a pain in his ear, then one in his leg. Finally he is knocked unconscious and is collapsed to the ground.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

The immediate arrival of rescuers to the scene and its transfer at Humanitas in Rozzano they were providential to allow the doctors to subject him to emergency brain surgery.

In the operation the surgeons have reduced cerebral hemorrhage that had hit him and they stabilized him. The causes that led to the accident are still unknown.