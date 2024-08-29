News from CD Projekt Red on both hot fronts of the development studio: as reported by numerous newspapers, including GPT Gaming News, Both Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4 are continuing their development smoothly. and, in particular for the new fantasy adventure, there would be interesting news regarding the estimated release date.

In particular, Project Orion (Cyberpunk 2) has officially entered the preliminary development phase, so we are far from receiving precise information on this matter, while The Witcher 4 has officially entered the next phase: the pre-production phase has in fact come to an end.

CD Projekt Red’s Piotr Nielubowicz has stated that they have expanded the number of members of the development team working on The Witcher 4: the intention is to publish this title first and, only subsequently, the other projects in the pipeline.

The new chapter of The Witcher series, announced 2 years ago, should therefore arrive on the market in the next few years: given the ambition behind the project, we do not think that the studio will rush its realization. However, GPT Gaming News suggests that the title may come out before 2027: a rather uncertain date but, in the meantime, a fixed point to take into consideration.