Cristiano Ronaldo’s career has been (and continues to be) extraordinary and filled with many titles and records achieved, both at Real Madrid in Spain and at different clubs and in his national team, but how is he doing now in the al nassr from Saudi Arabia?
On December 30, 2022, the signing of the 38-year-old Portuguese player by Al-Nassr Football Club of the Saudi Professional League was made official, with his official presentation on January 3, 2023. In February 2023, he was named ” Player of the month” by the Saudi Professional League.
al nassr
CR7 is playing its first season in Saudi Arabia, 2022-23, with a very good goalscoring average, and placing second in the standings in the local league, only five points behind the leader Al-Ittihad FC.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
19
|
14
|
0
Sporting CP
His first club, where he began to demonstrate all his conditions above the average footballer. His great football development ended up leading him to play his first minutes as a professional when he was 17 years old, in the qualifying match for the UEFA Champions League on August 14, 2002 against Inter Milan.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
31
|
5
|
1
Manchester Utd
CR7 had two spells at United, in the first he exhibited a fantastic level and was truly unstoppable, while in the second he left much to be desired. In fact, the eight titles he won were in the first cycle.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
346
|
145
|
8
real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo made big history, with 16 titles in nine seasons before leaving for Juventus for 105 million euros. The striker also accumulated a total of 33 more achievements on an individual level, adding 49 trophies in 438 games dressed as a Real Madrid player.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
438
|
450
|
16
Juventus
The Portuguese landed in Italy to play for Juve and won five titles (SUPERCUP 2018, SERIE A 2019, SERIE A 2020, SUPERCUP 2020, COPA 2021). He couldn’t get the Champions League.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
134
|
101
|
5
