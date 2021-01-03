new Delhi: Today, the Drug Controller General of India has allowed two corona vaccines in India for emergency use authorization. One of these is Covishield of Serum Institute of India and the other is Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. On one hand, this relieving news is there, different things are coming out on it. Especially on safety and trial. On this, we had a special conversation with Sanjay Rai, Principal Investigator of Clinical Trial of Bharat Biotech Vaccine in AIIMS and Doctor of Community Medicine.

Question Two vaccines in India have been approved for Emergency Use Authorization. How do you see this decision?

answer This is a very big thing, it is a matter of happiness and we should be proud that one of these vaccines is made in India. When the trials of the vaccine started, nobody in the world believed. India too can develop vaccine so soon. Proud of that, now I am happy. It is a matter of being happy not just for India but for the whole world, because this vaccine has many characteristics. It can be kept at a temperature of two to 8 degrees, while some vaccine – 70 degrees has to be kept. Even the best developed countries do not have this thing and it is affected when the temperature drops. Second, it is a very cheap vaccine. Although the price of any vaccine is not known yet, it is believed that whenever it comes, it will be at a lower price.

Question: You are the Principal Investigator of the trial in AIIMS of Bharat Biotech Vaccine and now many questions are being raised about allowing this vaccine.

answer: There are many stages of a person’s trial. First of all it is done on animals and after that there are first, second and third stage trials. It is brought after the third phase of the trial, any vaccine from any country such as the eight vaccines that have been approved all over the world at this time, Face 1, Face 3 has been made only after face to trial and even after that. Follow up till time. Safety of the vaccine is seen in the first phase, in the second phase it is seen whether antibodies are made or not and neutralizing the virus. Safety goes on with it. What happened in it that everything kept going together. Gate trials are not such that they will happen in one stroke, they will continue for years. Whichever vaccine has been approved, its Phase 3 trials are not over, which people should know. Now after knowing how effective the vaccine is based on the third step of doing the analysis analysis.

Question: Do you believe that the entire process has been done in a scientific manner and permission has been given after conducting data analysis and it is absolutely safe?

answer: This jurisdiction is with the regulator and they will answer it better because they have analyzed the score. Those who have been asking for data have been satisfied on the basis of whatever data was available for Face 1, Face 2 and then Face 3 during the last 1 month and they themselves said that they themselves are satisfied about 110% of the safety and covaxin If I talk, then safety is not too much concern, because those who support data, in the 10th century, there have been minor problems. Nothing serious has happened to anyone, the rest can happen with time. There is another reason for this that the same virus is being activated and given to the same virus. It is not that the vaccine has been prepared on a different platform by removing something from the same virus. According to my information, if you talk about safety, this is the most safe vaccine.

Question: Worry about the vaccine?

answer: Do not worry at all. The regulator authority will also monitor, we will also monitor. We are not employees of Bharat Biotech. We are scientists. We will also monitor him, it is a matter of the country’s credibility. This is a matter of our credibility in the world, it is a matter of our country’s credibility. This will not happen. Sometimes we also definitely have the vaccine that is not right, then we ourselves would like it to be discontinued. Till then it will continue to follow up and longer followup will continue. The follow up to the Face 3 trial will not end so soon. Everyone has done an interim analysis, it is not just about this vaccine, the long followup of all the vaccines will continue for at least 2 to 3 years.

