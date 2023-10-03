Climate change has had all kinds of consequences on the planet: devastating storms, droughts, record temperatures, melting ice, loss of habitat.

This has had an impact on different communities that have to face the ravages of global warming, including deaths and injuries.

However, as this global phenomenon advances, collateral effects are also beginning to be seen within society.

For example, research raises the alarm that climate change has a serious impact on the increase in child marriages in the world.

The researchers’ work managed to establish that extreme climate conditions exacerbate the problems that cause the proliferation of forced child marriages in at least 20 countries.

For example, in Bangladesh, where extreme heat waves lasting more than 30 days have occurred for several years, there has been an increase in forced marriages of girls between 11 and 14 years old by 50%.

Droughts and floods were the most common disasters that were linked in the research, but other studies analyzed the impact of cyclones and high temperatures, among other meteorological phenomena.

“They are not isolated phenomena due to a heat wave or specific floods: it is a collateral effect of extreme climate conditions,” Smitha Rao, professor of Sociology at the University of Ohio, told BBC Mundo.

Rao, who led the research through the analysis of nearly 20 independent investigations on climate change and its social effects, points out that the main reasons for this increase have to do with family sustenance.

“Child marriage is often considered a strategy to reduce the economic vulnerability and food insecurity that a family faces due to a disaster,” the academic notes.

She highlights that the problem of forced marriages is not exclusive to vulnerable areas, but occurs in all levels of society and in all parts of the world.

For example, in Latin America, according to a United Nations report, one in four girls marries or enters into an early union before the age of 18.

The report

Rao was accompanied by other academic experts in environmental issues, who began to detect a relationship between forced and child marriages and the extreme conditions created by climate change.

One of the academics who accompanied the research was Fiona Doherty, a sociologist at Ohio University.

She tells BBC Mundo that the investigation began when it became evident that natural disasters had the consequences of increasing cases of gender violence.

“There is a substantial body of evidence that makes explicit the connection between disasters and gender violence. From there, we saw cases of forced child marriages that were connected to cases of environmental displacement,” he notes.

Doherty indicates that most of the literature on this phenomenon, about 20 studies, is focused on Asia and Africa, where the practice of child marriage is prevalent.

“According to researchers, these marriages are largely an economic issue. Families are under stress because they cannot support their daughters and are looking to marry them off,” says Doherty.

For their part, both Rao and Doherty indicate that the phenomena also depend on the customs of each country.

“For example, in Vietnam we saw a relationship with child marriages after the floods, which are becoming more serious. There it is customary for the groom’s family to pay the dowry to the bride’s family. In India, where the custom is completely the opposite, we did not see that trend. There is no desire to marry women, because it is their family that has to pay,” noted Rao.

For his part, Doherty points out that this is an indirect effect of climate change.

“What these disasters do is exacerbate existing problems of gender inequality and poverty that lead families to child marriage as a survival mechanism,” says the researcher.

Problems to mitigate

But the report is also clear in pointing out that it is not just about economic issues.

For Rao, other phenomena found in the documents studied, ranging from 1999 to 2021, show that displacement caused by natural disasters leads families to refugee camps where minors are sexually harassed.

“In these situations, families sometimes choose to marry off their young daughters to protect them from sexual harassment and violence,” Rao says.

For academics, the best way to reduce this condition is to improve the conditions that generate inequality in all societies.

“In our article, we highlight the importance of addressing the root causes of poverty and gender inequality. This includes investing in children’s education and including the voices of women and girls in decision-making,” notes Doherty.

But specifically regarding the collateral effects of climate change, on this issue, academics recommend that a direct process be carried out with the communities.

“A series of community practices based on research before and after disasters must be established to prioritize the needs of women and children when addressing an environmental emergency,” he concludes.