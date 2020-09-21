Author: Bharat Jhunjhunwala

About 20 years ago, there was a long discussion with a press officer of the Chinese Embassy. In the end, he asked me whether I see China as a friend or an enemy? I replied – in enemy form. After this our dialogue ended. My purpose behind writing this article is to understand the power of our opponent. At this time, China is being condemned for crushing democracy in Hong Kong. The series began in 1989 with the brutal assassination of supporters of democracy in Thyananaman Square. Since then, American scholars have maintained that there is a fundamental contradiction between dictatorship and the market in China. If China needs to strengthen its economy, it will eventually have to adopt democracy. But China has become the number 2 economy in the world without adopting democracy.

Legality among the public

In political science it is said that if the ruler is valid in the public view, then that system will remain stable. The form of system is less important and the sense of legitimacy in public is more important. Let us understand how the people of China see the dictatorial rule there. The Edelman Trust of America reported in a 2020 report that 90 percent of China’s people had confidence in their government. In comparison, 81 percent of the people in India and 39 percent of the people in America have confidence in their government. Similarly, 59 percent of the people of China fear that they will be left behind in the world, while 73 percent of the people of India have such fear. It is clear that the Chinese people consider their government more legitimate and successful than ours.

The Ash Center for Democratic Governance of Harvard University has reported that in 2011, 61 percent of Chinese people considered the bureaucracy of local bodies as kind. In five years i.e. by 2016, the percentage of such people increased to 74. In 2011, according to 44 percent of the people, the bureaucracy was concerned with the general public, which increased to 52 percent in 2016. In 2011, 45 percent considered the bureaucracy to be the benefactor of the rich, which in 2016 came down to 40 percent. In 2011, 32 percent said illegal recovery by bureaucracy. In 2016, the percentage of those who said so was 23. It is clear that China’s bureaucracy is cordial towards the common man and it is improving during the time of dictator Xi Chinfing.

According to an article in the New York Times, China has made a fundamental change in the character of bureaucracy over the last 20 years. The bureaucrats were given points under a criteria according to which they were promoted. Bureaucracy was first rooted in, which the former dictator, Tang Xiaofing, transformed into a ‘capitalist machine’. The point to consider in this context is why America has been placing so much emphasis on democracy in other countries. In Shanti Parva chapter 108 of the Mahabharata, Yudhishthira says, “The difference between the brave men of the Republic is the cause of destruction”. Again, ‘the knights of the republic are in the control of enemies due to the unreality of the mind.’ It is understandable from these sentences of Yudhishthira that the possible reason for the Republic which is being strongly extended by America in countries like India, is its desire to divide us into India and subdue us.

Therefore, we should not blindly follow American urges for democracy. Especially China which is being constantly condemned by America should be avoided. America’s assessment of China in the last 30 years has proved to be completely wrong. Despite these demerits, it is also true that due to mental freedom of the common man in democracy, there has been a huge increase in the development of human society. There have been many new inventions within democracy, which have led to human society. Therefore, the challenge before us is to combine the legitimacy of good governance of China with the openness of democracy.

Two things appear to be prominent here. The first is that under democracy our rulers should have a deep dialogue with the opposition. Dialogue creates a mind in the society and as Yudhishthira says, the possibility of mutual split is reduced. Secondly, the character of bureaucracy in our country seems to be opposite to that of China. Reservation is being demanded in government jobs to get involved in the loot being done by our bureaucracy. Our education system has collapsed due to getting high salary without working without government teachers and we are lagging behind in technology. Due to huge pay to the bureaucracy, the country is unable to invest in areas like space and our GDP is slowing down. The common man is not getting justice due to the bureaucracy of the courts.

Bureaucratic reform

If we improve our bureaucracy like China and turn it towards public service, then only democracy in our country makes sense. In the present situation, our democracy is neither achieving public interest nor saving us from getting divided by foreigners. This is the time when we should consider a fundamental transformation of our democracy. Avoiding the condemnation of China being broadcast by the US, one should understand the right position of his opponent and take cognizance of the difficult situation of democracy in America itself.