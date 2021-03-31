They call it The Noise. It is not easy and it is somewhat cumbersome to explain it. But it is basic in Chaos: The Beginning, the film with Tom holland (the new Spiderman), Daisy ridley (King in the latest saga of Star wars) and a truly all-star cast.

In a dystopian world, where there are no women, the men who are still alive can hear the thoughts of others in a stream of images, words and sounds called, in english, Noise. Noise.

Tom Holland and “The Noise” spinning around his head. PHOTO: BF PARIS

That dystopian world is a new world. And the noise thing happens to all men on the planet. Every thought is exposed.

Is as if you could read the mind of who you are conversing with. Or, for example, there we have Todd (Tom Holland’s character), who thinks of a snake, and a snake emerges and attacks Davy Prentiss Jr (Nick Jonas).

A spaceship suffers an accident, and falls there, in this new world. There is only one survivor, Viola (Daisy Ridley), and of course when Todd discovers her he doesn’t understand anything.

Daisy Ridley is the only woman in this dystopian world. PHOTO: BF PARIS

It’s not the only one.

And she won’t understand anything either.

“Where are the women?” Asks the newcomer, literally like a fall from the sky.

“They are dead,” they reply.

To run. Even the puppy does it, in order to save himself. PHOTO: BF PARIS

Something like Man’s children, by Alfonso Cuarón, but something more twisted. Because it is not just that human reproduction has no place.

For her, of course, it is rare to see everything that Todd thinks. “It’s weird to me not knowing what you’re thinking,” Todd replies.

Maybe the name of director Doug Liman sounds familiar to you because it is, for a few years, intimately linked to another more famous name: Tom cruise.

Nick Jonas plays a major role in the film by “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman. PHOTO: BF PARIS

After directing it in On the edge of tomorrow, will do it again in the sequel Live Die Repeat and Repeat, in SpaceX Project, which will literally take them rolling into outer space, and in Luna Park.

While these projects are being filed, Liman devoted himself to bringing the best seller to the screen Knife in handby Patrick Ness. And the beginning is truly unnerving, like what happened in On the edge of tomorrow.

It’s not that things repeat themselves over and over again like in the film with Cruise and Emily Blunt. The visual effect is good, and then the plot will begin to retrace without major complications, following the path of the adventure story.

Mads Mikkelsen, the Danish actor from “The Celebration”, “Another Round” and “Hannibal”. PHOTO: BF PARIS

She is the typical little boy-meets-a-girl and helps her hide and / or run away so that the bad guys (in this case, Mayor Prentiss, father of Nick Jonas’s character and played by the great Mads Mikkelsen) don’t catch her.

Because with her power, who knows what Todd and Viola can do together.

We will see Tom Holland, before the end of the year, through coronavirus, in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. PHOTO: BF PARIS

But… there are many hidden secrets.

As an action and adventure film, Chaos: The Beginning does not stop entertaining for a single moment. There is a significant production cost, and not just to hire the cast. Add Demián Bichir (Godzilla vs Kong, Midnight sky), David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo and for Daisy Ridley’s hair bleach.

“Chaos: The Beginning”

Good

Adventure / Science fiction. Original title: “Chaos Walking”. 109 ‘, SAM 13. From: Doug Liman. With: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Demián Bichir. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Showcase Belgrano, Cinépolis Avellaneda.