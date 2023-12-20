How are you Celine Dion? Once again, it was Sister Claudette, through an interview with Quebec 7juorsto tell how the star is doing months later.

Unfortunately, Céline Dion's health condition they have not improved. The singer still can't stand for a long time and control her muscles. It was she who gave the sad news to her fans, canceling all the concerts and announcing that she had discovered that she was suffering from the stiff person syndrome. This is a rare disease, a central nervous system disorder that causes progressive muscle stiffness and spasms. Usually the disease worsens, making the affected person's body increasingly stiff.

Céline Dion is confined to bed most of the time and cannot use the vocal cords that allow her to do what she loves most, sing. As Claudette explained, her heart is also a muscle. Her heart, legs, arms and vocal cords, all muscles that prevent her from returning to the stage. The star is receiving a incredible affectionher sister said that every day she receives messages, letters, crucifixes, prayers, love and affection from all those who love her and who are giving her strength.

Unfortunately, Claudette points out, it is such a rare disease that it is not even studied by scientists, because it affects few people.