It is extremely important for the industry to make the largest number of games available and accessible to everyone. Just as with movies or, of course, books, it is crucial for the good of the video game medium that there are constant re-releases, a practice that, if done well, everyone wins, because on the one hand, publishers and studios make some money with small, low-risk investments, and on the other, the consumer can enjoy titles that are difficult to obtain at the moment. Even though the Konami Now it is far from those days of glory, we can put it as one of the brands that are making the most efforts in all this that we tell you, now going to the era of Nintendo DS with Castlevania.

As you probably heard during the Partner Showcase held by Nintendo a few days ago, Konami made a splash by presenting something that was obviously going to happen, but there were no rumors or any kind of information that it would happen so soon. Castlevania: Dominus Collection takes us back to one of the most interesting eras of the series with three truly amazing games, plus an extra that continues to surprise us enormously, this from the hand of M2 which, as always, stands out with what is basically an interactive museum where, in addition to being able to play these titles with a ton of amenities, you can also see part of their history.

Let’s get straight to the point. Castlevania: Dominus Collection includes the trilogy of titles released at the time for the Nintendo DS which includes Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow of 2005, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin since 2006 already Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia 2008. All three games are considered great representatives of their franchise and genre, even though they were not as appreciated at the time due to how worn out the series felt at the time. The big surprise of the collection comes with Haunted Castlean arcade game from 1988 that few people know about and also, M2 surprises us with the fact that in addition to having the original version of said title, a total remake is included under the name of Haunted Castle Revisitedwhich, we can tell you, is a true marvel for how it was graphically improved and the way in which the super unfair difficulty of the original was balanced.

It is worth mentioning that each of the games of Nintendo DS can be enjoyed in their American, European or Japanese versions if you so choose. Something curious is that in the case of Order of Ecclesiawe have to include the Korean version as well for reasons we are completely unaware of. What about the display options? Well, since these are titles that ran on a dual-screen console, putting them on just one can be tricky. M2 It presents us with several options that I believe cover any taste and even go a little further. Our only real complaint about all this is that LCD display filters have not been included to give us a look similar to what the DS screens looked like.

By default you will notice that the games start with an arrangement that features a large main screen and two much smaller ones next to it. Three screens? Yes, the largest one shows the main gameplay, one of the smaller ones shows the map, and what we could consider the third one shows what would be the menu of each title that appeared when you pressed start; that is, we have access to almost all the information at all times. In addition to the previous one, you can place a traditional composition of only two screens, either horizontally or vertically as it was actually seen in a Nintendo DS real. By the way, the display options of Haunted Castle and its remake, are reduced to things like Pixel Perfect and being able to add scanlines and image smoothing filters.

Another problem that had to be overcome M2 with the Castlevania: Dominus Collection It was the touch screen issue. You see, Dawn of Sorrowfor example, has a mechanic of drawing symbols to activate special stamps within the game. These symbols were originally drawn using the bottom touch screen of the game. Nintendo DS. How did they solve this? Well, if you’re playing in handheld mode the version of Switch In the collection, you can use the console’s own touch screen to do these gestures, which isn’t exactly natural considering you’re using your finger instead of a stylus like you did on the DS. What happens when you’re in dock mode or, for example, in the PlayStation or Xbox version, is that when you have to execute the famous stamps, a QTE occurs in which you have to press a series of buttons with a certain timing to do the movement. It’s also possible to use the right stick as a mouse pointer to draw your signature when you start with a new save file.

On the emulation side we have no complaints. M2 shines again in this section, presenting us with each of the games contained in the Castlevania: Dominus Collection in a great way with very good image quality, brilliant audio and a totally acceptable control response level. In addition, you can generate save states as always at any time, and we have a compendium that lists all the skills, enemies, drops, weapons and more, in a practical and very nice way.

As for the extras, you can expect an extensive art gallery that, in addition to including high-resolution images and original sketches of the titles in the collection, shows us scans of both manuals and the boxes of each of the versions. Something strange is that in this section of images, we have nothing of Haunted Castle. We imagine that Konami I had no material to give to M2 of this old title. In addition to the above, we have the traditional jukebox in which the soundtracks of these games are presented to us so that we can enjoy them at any time. Here, for example, we do have the melodies of the representative of the arcades, as well as its remake.

Despite having a couple of details here and there that we would have loved to change, the truth is that the Castlevania: Dominus Collection It is another super outstanding work of M2 to bring back the gigantic legacy of Konami. Recommending this bundle is extremely easy, because in addition to grouping together three great titles, plus a very interesting extra that everyone should try, we have the fact that currently, getting a complete original copy of any of these games is extremely expensive. If you add to all this the fact of being able to switch between different versions and of course, the art and music galleries, you have as a result a truly unmissable product. By the way, Limited Run has already confirmed a physical edition that begins pre-orders in mid-next September.