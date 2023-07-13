He is undergoing cycles of chemotherapy because the monster has returned for the third time: how is Carolyn Smith?

How are you Carolyn Smith? The former dancer and judge of Dancing with the stars has returned to talk about her illness. She hasn’t had an easy time, it’s not the first time that monster enters her life and she takes over everything. But she has always fought with strength and courage and, above all, with a smile on her face.

It wasn’t my best period, sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to start again, but I don’t give up.

The cancer it has come back for the third time, Carolyn Smith is tired, at times she has thought of stopping and leaving everything alone, of resigning. Anyone would have had the same thoughts of her as her. But then she, as always, realized she couldn’t, of have to winagain.

As you know I never give up, even if it has crossed my mind several times. But luckily I didn’t listen to those voices inside me. It was the tiredness that spoke to me.

The former dancer is undergoing the chemotherapy, he explained to his many followers that, unfortunately, it is not possible to operate. That monster hit her breasts for the first time in 2015. A year later she underwent surgery. You recurred in January 2018 and last March returned for the third time.

I want to tell all women like me to smile in the mirror every morning, even when you don’t feel like it. We are alive, we have another day ahead of us. Let’s live it to the fullest and enjoy every moment.

Carolyn Smith has always been a symbol of strength and courage for all those people who live in the same situation as him. He never missed an opportunity to encourage them and show them her smile, despite the hospitals, the lost hair, the signs of chemotherapy, despite the pain he carries inside every day.