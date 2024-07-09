Cardinal Camillo Ruini’s conditions are ”stable” and he is continuing his treatment and checks in the cardiology intensive care unit. This was reported by the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the former CEI president, 93 years old, has been hospitalized since Saturday evening.

Who is Cardinal Ruini?

Cardinal Ruini is a key figure in the Italian Church. He was president of the Italian Episcopal Conference from March 7, 1991 to the same date in 2007. A refined theologian, he has long lived in a wheelchair, but his mind has always been very clear. He recently gave an interview to Corriere della Sera in which he reflected on life and death, on the concept of the afterlife and on hell which, he said, is now populated, “not deserted.” Ruini, in the interview, also spoke of the soul, saying that “it does not exhaust man.” “Man and woman are a combination of soul and body and without a body the soul enters another existence,” he said.

On death, Ruini observed: “More than fear, I feel regret not only for the sins committed, but for the many things I could have done and did not do. I have dedicated too much time to myself and my books, even if I am heartened by the affection of so many people.” Ruini has published many books. Among the many, here are some titles: ‘Truth of God and Truth of Man’, ‘Benedict XVI and the Great Questions of Our Time’, ‘Following Christ’, ‘John Paul II, the Servant of the Servants of God’ and ‘Re-educating Oneself to Christianity’.