Boca was defeated by Godoy Cruz by a final 4-0 in what was one of the worst collective performances of the Ribera team in recent times. Jorge Almirón’s team appeared on the pitch of the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium as a team that could not or did not know how to take advantage of the opportunities it generated throughout the 90 minutes and paid dearly for Tomba’s effectiveness. This was the second loss in three dates and the third match without a win since the victory with Tigre at La Bombonera.
Now, with this result and River’s subsequent 3-1 victory against Instituto, the chances (which were already very remote) of fighting for the Professional Soccer League title (LPF 2023) disappeared since the difference between them is 22 points with only 18 in dispute. This lousy performance in the domestic tournament can also have very harsh consequences for the future, since qualifying for the International Cups for next season is getting more and more complicated with these results, which are not entirely favorable for the Ribera institution. .
In these remaining matches of the LPF, the objective of Xeneize must be to add as many points as possible so as not to have to fight with this issue during the second part of this 2023 and that the classification for the cups becomes a recurring theme. on the agenda of Almirón’s team.
How is the classification to the International Cups?
The annual table is the product of the sum of the points obtained in the LPF and in the next League Cup. Today, Xeneize is eleventh with 28 points. It has 7 teams ahead of a hypothetical qualification for the Copa Libertadores, the obsession of the Ribera institution. The last team that would classify by the annual table is Estudiantes de la Plata, which has 36 units.
How can you qualify for the Copa Libertadores?
To qualify directly for the top international tournament in South American football, it is necessary to get some of the national titles: LPF (mathematically impossible), the League Cup or the Argentine Cup. You can also qualify if you win this year’s edition in which you are already classified to the round of 16. While the annual table gives 3 quotas to the Cup (The first two to the group stage and the third has to play the playoffs).
When was the last time that Boca did not play the Copa Libertadores?
The last time the Ribera team did not qualify for the international tournament was in 2017 when it did not perform well in the local league, it was eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Argentina at the hands of Rosario Central and in the edition previous tournament he stayed in the semifinals after Independiente del Valle eliminated him. From that date to the present, he has participated in all editions.
