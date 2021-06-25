The photos of the luxurious mansion that the Real Madrid footballer, Eden Hazard, bought from the Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz for 14 million dollars in La Finca (Pozuelo de Alarcón), an ostentatious residential area of ​​Madrid, also known like Los Lagos.

The Belgian midfielder, who is currently playing the Eurocup With his national team, he made this impressive home in 2019, when he arrived at the merengue team in one of the most expensive passes in the history of football, after the Spanish institution spent more than 100 million dollars to have the services of Hazard from Chelsea.

The indoor pool, a Hazard luxury. Photo: ROCKEFELLER Luxury Collection

According to a report published by the English newspaper The Sun, the house was built in 2013 by the architect Joaquín Torres and has 6 en suite bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools (one outside and the other inside), a gym in the basement, large gardens with sports spaces and even a movie theater.



The wide spaces of Hazard’s mansion. Photo: ROCKEFELLER Luxury Collection

In terms of measurements, the property has an area of ​​1,631 square meters raised on a plot of 5,155 square meters. In addition, it has different relaxation areas, such as a spa and spaces with armchairs and windows that allow the entry of natural light and an impressive view.



One of the 10 bathrooms on the property. Photo: ROCKEFELLER Luxury Collection

Known as Black house, the mansion has a futuristic style with a design of straight lines and avant-garde. Inside, there is a spacious dining room to accommodate up to 14 people and is equipped with the most modern appliances. As if that were not enough, the soccer player’s house also has a huge garage to house six vehicles.



One of the 6 rooms. Photo: ROCKEFELLER Luxury Collection

Far from the comfort of his home, now Hazard is concentrated with the Belgian National Team that this Sunday at 4:00 pm will face the tough Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo in Seville for the round of 16 of the Eurocup. In case of advancing the phase, he will play the quarterfinals against the winner of Italy and Austria. And if he loses to CR7, he will have to console himself with going home.



The spectacular movie theater. Photo: ROCKEFELLER Luxury Collection

