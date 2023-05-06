The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (PROFECO) published easy healthy baby porridge recipes.

The Profeco offers five optionss, two for babies from six to eight months and three for children over 12 months.

For babies the first option takes breast milk or the one indicated by the pediatrician, a banana and oatmeal. While the second porridge is made with cooked potato, cooked pumpkin and chicken.

The agency recommends giving two to three teaspoons of baby food at each meal or as directed by the pediatrician.

While the recipe for one-year-olds it is made with cooked rice, cooked chicken and avocado. The second has amaranth, banana and unsweetened natural yogurt. The last one is made with bolillo-type bread and egg (according to the baby’s tolerance).

These three options can be done by grinding the food or cutting it into small pieces, the portion is also two to three tablespoons or as indicated by the pediatrician.

Are options are natural and healthy, they can be an inexpensive substitute for processed porridges that are bought in supermarkets.

