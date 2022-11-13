One of the goals of any business owner is to ensure that their business endeavors and processes are as optimized as possible. After all, many different tasks in business management can be tedious and time-consuming—lending themselves well to a potential transformation in the form of automation.

It’s even more apparent in the insurance industry, where insurers have to push hard to get the attention of their target audience. It’s a challenging industry to overcome, though automation has done well to help the industry move forward. Here are a few ways in which automation has positively impacted insurers.

Opening the doors for flexible pricing through artificial intelligence

Automation is all about finding a way to overcome the most tedious aspects of running a business. For example, in the world of insurance, many processes require manual entry, which is subject to human error and could potentially cause problems for even the most experienced business owner. On the other hand, specific algorithms can be tasked with figuring out the best possible price for clients based on their preferences. With a powerful rating engine for insurers, businesses are far more likely to experience success, as most people are looking for businesses that have their best interests at heart.

If they feel like your business isn’t doing enough to keep them, they’re more than likely to leave and look elsewhere. Fortunately, flexible pricing is possible thanks to the help of AI, developing a rating engine that offers premium pricing without the tremendous amount of effort that would’ve been necessary if performed manually.

Utilizing the usage-based pricing model for insurance

Insurers that focus on commercial car insurance have a lot to look forward to, as telematics has introduced a form of usage-based pricing model through insurance. With the help of a tracking device, UBI is possible, as the device can accurately gauge best-practice methods and provide pricing based on driver behavior. The result is a groundbreaking form of insurance that gives the power back to the client. What it means is a company owner can manage a fleet of vehicles and potentially save a significant amount of money on insurance if they decide to go for UBI through telematics. They can help their drivers fare better on the road, and the company ends up paying less as a result.

Shifting the effort to marketing

Considering how easily automation can lift the burden of running a company, insurers are free to focus their efforts on other aspects of business management, such as marketing. Digital marketing can be a challenge for insurers, as it’s not easy to get people excited about insurance policies. Fortunately, automation allows company owners to spend more time and effort figuring out the best way to sell their products and services. It offers more opportunities to be creative with marketing, especially with the addition of rating engines and flexible pricing.

While it can be a challenge for insurers to get the attention of their target audience, it’s easier than ever if you focus on automation before anything else. Automation is crucial to future-proof your business, ensuring even the most inexperienced company owner can push for success.