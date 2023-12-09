Artificial Intelligence applied to medicine and aesthetic surgery is a reality. Personalizing treatments even more, controlling temperature and other parameters, further guaranteeing patient safety or performing a more detailed diagnosis are some of the advantages. For years we have lived with apps that allow us to change our hairstyle or get our makeup right. “We have machines that control the bioimpedance of the tissue to be treated. This is very useful in radiofrequency: the head of our machines measures the temperature and has control ranges with which, depending on the patient’s tolerance, it regulates the temperature,” Eva Collar, esthetician and founder of the Centers and Clinic, tells us. beauty and well-being Marquis and creator of the cosmetics brand Marquessa Clinic Collection. They will soon incorporate a portable 3D camera to improve diagnosis, analyze wrinkles, spots, fat or vascularization of the skin and to recommend treatments. “We will also be able to get an idea of ​​the result of the treatment and compare it with the current face,” says Collar.

Gema Cabañero’s Inner Wellness Diagnosis is based on AI. “It allows us to locate not only the external aesthetic alteration that worries the patient, but also the internal cause of it,” Gema Cabañero, founder and director of the Gema Cabañero advanced antiaging & aesthetic clinic. This technology measures the level of internal aging of the skin and the body with objective and quantifiable data. “It takes a photograph and helps us choose the most appropriate treatment and deal with the alterations that have not yet manifested themselves, but are there.”

Another essential part is corneal topography. “It generates chromatic graphics of the cornea from 20,000 points. In this way, the levels, distribution and damage of collagen, its proportions and its state in the rest of the body are measured. The level of glycation, oxidation and cellular inflammation is also evaluated,” says Cabañero.

To assign a nutricosmetic plan automatically – apart from managing appointments, data and diagnoses – Gema Cabañero has launched an app for the patient and the professional. “It allows for more detailed monitoring of the case and the objectives we are achieving,” she explains.

At Clínica Martín del Yerro Amselem, they have been using AI for years. “We use it daily integrated into a software which is powered by generative AI. It not only serves as a source of information, but also to generate new patterns. AI is a very valuable tool: pre-surgical images help the patient have a very reliable idea of ​​the final result. I believe, however, that the diagnostic conclusions and therapeutic acts of professionals are an irreplaceable value that must prevail in the face of any new technology,” they say from the Martín del Yerro Amselem Clinic.

“At Carmen Navarro we continue to focus on face-to-face diagnosis, on that intimate moment of reading the skin. Even so, it is clear that AI makes work easier,” says Carmen Navarro, founder of the homonymous centers.

In surgery, the novelty are AI robots capable of automating hair transplants, and technologies such as the MAIL System, known as the “liposuction chatbot”, a Korean technique developed together with Microsoft. “This system records the surgeons’ movements during the intervention and analyzes them using Big Data. This allows us to store information about the depth, speed and location of the cannula throughout the process, evaluate the result and avoid infections or possible injuries,” says 365mc, the Daejeon hospital responsible for this system. Liposuction causes inflammation and irritation, so its results are usually not visible until about eight weeks later. “With the MAIL System, surgeons will be able to predict its effects as soon as they finish and will be able to report how long they will notice this inflation. Something vital for the patient’s psychological well-being,” explains Lee Sun-ho, director of 365mc hospital.

Hair transplants are one of the most in-demand procedures in the world (according to Medihair, about 3.4 million in the world), but also one of the most tedious: thousands of follicles must be extracted from a donor and transplanted into the patient’s head. patient. In the US, algorithms are already being applied to automate the process. The ARTAS robot is capable of extracting up to 6,000 follicles (and choosing the most robust ones) per day. Manually, at most it is possible to extract about 3,500 follicles per day.

Dennis Ledenkif, CEO of Robosculptor, predicts that Artificial Intelligence and aesthetic medicine and surgery will form an inseparable tandem. “Its presence is going to increase and it is going to revolutionize the sector even more. It will automate and improve countless processes. There is little left until we see Botox or hyaluronic acid injections performed with AI,” says this expert with more than fifteen years of experience in technology applied to cosmetics.