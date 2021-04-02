With the first concreting works, began in Ituzaingó, Corrientes, the construction of Year How, a hydroelectric plant that will provide an additional 10% of power to Yaciretá and that has a stipulated term of execution of four years.

Aña Cua is a binational project between Argentina and Paraguay. It is the most important undertaking of these characteristics in the region and the largest public work in execution in Argentina nowadays.

As reported, 400 professionals from Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Venezuela, Italy and Japan work in this project, and the operators are mostly from the provinces of Misiones and Corrientes in Argentina, and Misiones in Paraguay.

The works for the hydroelectric exploitation of the Aña Cua landfill have an execution period of four years (50 months).

A stone crushing plant in Aña Cua. Photo: Yaciretá.

The works contemplate a 25 km long by 2 km wide extension in the Paraná River to incorporate three Kaplan-type turbines and the construction of a new hydroelectric plant that will increase by 10% (270 megawatt hours) the generation and power that the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBI) contributes to the national electricity system, as reported by the Presidency.

The works are in charge of the consortium made up of the companies Astaldi, Rovella-Carranza and Tecnoedil with management by the EBY member states.

At the end of March, progress was made in the entire area of ​​49,276 Mts2 of surface and 45 meters of depth to be intervened with excavation through controlled blasting that began on January 28 and will continue in parallel with the concreting works: 73% of the soil to be removed is rock that will be reused in the work.

The first concreting works in Aña Cua, in Ituzaingó, Corrientes. Photo: Yaciretá.

The rocky soil produced by the blasting and excavations, after passing through the stone crushing plant, will begin to be reused in the construction of the same Hydroelectric Power Plant from the concreting stage that began in the last hours.

The (secondary) concrete plant that began supplying material to the work has a capacity to produce 80 cubic meters of concrete batter per hour. 286,000 cubic meters of concrete will be cast throughout the dam, 90,000 tons of cement and 12,000 tons of iron will be used in bars.

The first steps of the mega-project are the concreting of the piles that will support the future central nave, and the tasks have an execution period of 30 months.

The new Hydroelectric Plant is built next to the Aña Cua landfill and will use the accumulated water in Lake Yacyretá, the same water that will be used for power generation in the main plant. That is to say, that, as specified, there is no greater environmental impact for the generation of more renewable energy.

Although it was expected that President Alberto Fernández would participate in the act in which the concreting was started, it was finally the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro who traveled on behalf of the Executive.