The PSA plant in Rennes-La Janais has just received astonishing deliveries. Not by road, as usual, but by express air, from Eastern Europe. In the hold: semiconductor pallets. These mini electronic components may be only a few nanometers in size, but they have become almost more valuable than gold, as an immeasurable number of consumer goods require their use. Smart phones, game consoles, computers, but also cars, planes, trains, production and management of energy, telecommunications, in our “smart” cities as in our modernized farms, from the calculator to the supercomputer, we find everywhere of these integrated circuits. However, they are very rare. Last week, the shortage hit the automobile, like the scourge of Covid-19 last year.

In the United States, it was General Motors (GM) which first suspended the activity of three of its factories. The epidemic of technical unemployment has spread to Ford, Nissan, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, Fiat, Chrysler… In France, Renault Sandouville stopped for two days. Reduced activity at PSA Poissy. Partial unemployment at PSA Mulhouse. Only the factories of Sochaux, Hordain and Rennes have kept pace. No coincidence: we assemble the SUVs, alias 4×4, with the highest margins. Everywhere, manufacturers and their equipment suppliers (Valeo, Bosch, Faurecia, etc.) are fighting, pallet by pallet, on the tarmacs, as with the masks a year ago, to maintain activity. Because vehicles lacking these necessary components from the airbag to braking, driving or electric propulsion systems are piling up in factory car parks. And 670,000 will not leave the chains, according to IHS Market, for a shortfall of more than 50 billion euros for the entire sector. “This crisis is still a crisis due to the dogmas of just-in-time flow, of subcontracting, for which intermediate stocks are unnecessary”, deplores Sylvain Lemaitre, CGT representative on the Industry and Safety Strategy Committee.

Bad luck, manufacturers, who account for only 10% of global consumption of semiconductors, have to face much more voracious. The digital giants, from smartphone and computer manufacturers to 5G network and cloud managers, are playing on their proximity to manufacturers to scratch these chips and take advantage of the remote working boom. For the time being, the Semi, an organization representing the main manufacturers of these components, speaks of a bottleneck lasting four to six months due to too much demand. With the key $ 450 billion in additional revenue in 2021 for them. The barrier of 1 trillion turnover should be crossed in 2030.

But if prices go up, it is also the result of the economic war being waged by the United States and China. Semiconductors are at the heart of the battlefield. They are the digital oil. Currently, production is 50% based in Taiwan (25% for South Korea). Thanks to TSMC and Foxconn, the island state saw its chip exports jump 22% to 100 billion euros in 2020. But the sector remains dominated by the United States. Six of the top ten global producer firms have their headquarters there (Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, etc.). 85% of the software market used to create these calculators is “made in the USA”. “We are talking about Gafam, but we should rather say Gafami, with an i for Intel. Whoever controls semiconductors controls the entire chain of microprocessors. As with software, we are talking about digital sovereignty here ”, analysis Jean-Luc Molins, Ugict-CGT (executives, engineers and technicians).

This sovereignty is the stake of the new great world game orchestrated by Washington, which has gradually implemented its strategy of economic containment of its main competitor, China. It all started in 2008 when Huawei tried to get its hands on a strategic company. Operation blocked. Since then, security and espionage have become involved. A report from the US Congress has estimated that 44% of semiconductors can provide a gateway into an electronic system to a third party or power. The emergence of Chinese champions such as Huawei (the leading manufacturer of phones ahead of Apple and Samsung and the leading 5G network supplier) or Smic (the main Chinese semiconductor producer, also targeted by US retaliatory measures) has pushed the Obama administrations , Trump and, no doubt, Biden, to increase their control over this only digital sector where the Middle Empire is still fragile. China imports five times more of these components than it produces, for a bill of 304 billion dollars in 2019. A painfully more expensive than its oil imports.

What about Europe in all of this? After having broken or relocated its industrial production capacities, in particular France, the Old Continent has niche champions in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Poland and France from which European Commissioner Thierry Breton hopes to build the renewal of the industry. A “Important project of common European interest” must build a “Industrial alliance” in order to supply the sectors of the future such as the connected car, 5G, Internet of Things and “green technologies” with semiconductors. 20% of the 145 billion in the Union’s recovery plan are directed towards digital technologies. For Sylvain Lemaitre, “Europe will be able to keep sovereign digital if it saves what already exists – STMicroelectronics has stopped producing components for 5G and the Internet of Things – and if it relies on an industrial fabric. Because we cannot do software above ground “.

