The Eagles of Americadirected by André Jardine, will face the Lion of Nicolás Larcamón, who although they suffered more in the play-in series, has enough quality to complicate the task for anyone.
The statistics of the confrontations between these two teams look quite even. Of the last five times they have met, América has won one match (2-0; Clausura 2022), León another (3-2; Apertura 2022) and tied three (1-1 in the Apertura 2021, 2- 2 in the Clausura 2023 and 1-1 precisely in the Apertura 2023).
América finished the tournament as the absolute leader of the championship, while Fiera del León entered as eighth. The first leg is expected to take place next Wednesday, November 29, at the León Stadium, and the second leg on Saturday, December 2, at the Azteca stadium.
América and León have met four times in the final phase (two in the quarterfinals, one semifinal and one final). In the summer of 2001, América defeated them 5-2 on aggregate and eliminated them in the quarterfinals.
In the 2013 Apertura, León defeated América in the final for the Mexican championship, by a resounding aggregate score of 5-1.
In the quarterfinals of the 2015 Apertura they faced each other again, and América advanced, beating the Panzas Verdes 5-3 on aggregate. Finally, in the semifinals of the Clausura 2019 tournament, América and León tied 1-1 on aggregate, but the position in the table gave the beast a pass to the final.
