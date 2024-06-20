Real Madrid has been interested in the signing of Alphonso Davies for some time, a player who has dazzled at Bayern Munich and is considered one of their great pieces. The quality and versatility of the Canadian full-back have made him one of the most coveted names in European football. However, Davies’ contractual situation and the intentions of both Bayern and Real Madrid create a complex scenario.
What is Alphonso Davies’ contractual situation?
Alphonso Davies has a contract with Bayern Munich until June 2025. Despite being a key figure in the Bavarian team, talks to extend his contract have not progressed significantly. Bayern has tried to ensure his continuity, but the player’s salary demands and a succulent bonus have complicated the negotiations. Therefore, his future remains uncertain, with only one more year on his contract certain.
What are Bayern Munich’s intentions with Davies?
Bayern Munich is at a crossroads regarding Davies’ future. According to reports, the German club has decided not to renew him, which opens up two possible scenarios. The first option would be to sell him this summer for a reduced amount. The second option, less favorable for the club, would be to wait until the following summer, allowing the player to leave for free. This situation forces Bayern to make a strategic decision that could significantly influence its future planning. The Canadian’s future remains a mystery in Bavaria.
What are Real Madrid’s intentions?
According to the newspaper ACE, Real Madrid is very interested in incorporating Alphonso Davies into its squad and has outlined a clear strategy. The merengue club will try to negotiate a low-cost signing during this summer market, taking advantage of the player’s contractual situation. Should Bayern reject the offer, Real Madrid is willing to wait until next summer, when Davies would be free to sign with any team without a transfer fee. The Whites are confident that they can convince the Canadian to join their sporting project, thus ensuring a quality reinforcement for the left wing.
