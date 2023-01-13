After days of anxiety and concern, Alice Campello returned to her family and also on social media, where she reassured everyone

After days of anxiety and fear, Alice Campello, who became a mother for her fourth time, is back on social media. Two days ago she gave birth to little Bella and due to complications she ended up in intensive care. Her words of thanks above all those of the influencer and wife of the Spanish bomber Alvaro Morata.

The last few days for Alvaro Morata and his beautiful wife Alice Campello have been, at the same time, the most beautiful and the worst of their lives.

If on the one hand there was the joy for the birth of little Bella, theirs fourth daughter together, having arrived to keep Alessandro, Edoardo and Leonardo company, on the other hand there was so much fear.

Yes. Because immediately after giving birth, the model, influencer and daughter of the well-known Italian entrepreneur in the car sector, had complications who forced the doctors of the Navarra University Clinic in Madrid to admit her to the ward of intensive care.

Alvaro Morata took care of telling what was happening step by step. The Spanish striker, also a former Juventus player, embraced his fourth child with infinite love, but at the same time he experienced the “worst days of his life“.

The first words of Alice Campello

Fortunately, after only a few hours, Alice Campello was released from intensive care and was able to return to the ward along with Bella and her family.

A day of rest and here she is who immediately wanted calm down all fans in person, posting a long and heartfelt post on his Instagram account. Words of thanksgiving hers, for the doctors who took care of her and, above all, for her Alvaro.