The gigantic success of the Switch continues to echo in every corner of the industry. As proof of the above, the strong trend we have seen in recent years about how different publishers look back at their releases from some time ago, to see which of them can give them a second wind by bringing it to the console Nintendo where surely, its sales will be at least acceptable. Of course, many of these efforts would seem impossible due to the technical limitations of the platform itself, however, we have witnessed authentic miracles that are still hard to believe. Now it is Bandai Namco’s turn to try their luck with the wonderful, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknownas its name suggests, is the seventh installment of the super-revered Project Aces saga. Its launch in 2019 for PS4 and Xbox One was a huge success, being for many of us, the best title in the franchise thanks to its impressive graphics, great story and fantastic mission design that took the aerial combat formula to the next level. Yes, we are talking about a brutally outstanding game that, as we have already mentioned on other occasions, everyone should try as soon as they have the opportunity.

As is normal, when a few months ago Bandai Namco announced that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown would be arriving at Nintendo Switchwe were all surprised, because on the one hand there was no indication or clue that this would happen, and on the other hand there is the fact that we are facing a markedly demanding title in terms of graphics, since its use of Unreal Engine 4 even today, is still quite surprising. The days went by and this new version has finally arrived and in general, we have very good news for you if you were waiting for it.

The first thing to say is that we are facing a call Deluxe Editionwhich includes everything we saw in the original game, namely its massive campaign with over 20 missions, as well as multiplayer mode, and some DLC additions released in the past. The thing here is that some other downloadable content has to be paid for separately. Pretty strange if you ask me, but hey, the most important stuff comes in the game once you buy it.

And how about then and how does it run? Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown in Switch? It’s actually pretty amazing, although of course, some sacrifices had to be made here and there to make everything work properly. Framerate-wise, everything runs at a very solid 30 frames per second, down from the 60 frames it ran at on PS4, for example. Performance is pretty good, and you rarely notice any drops, even when the action gets really intense, the title holds up. Resolution-wise, we’re sitting at just under 1080p in dock mode, and a slightly lower 720p on handheld. Overall, image quality is pretty good and very acceptable.

Now, graphically, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknowneven in Switchcontinues to surprise despite the resolution issue I was telling you about, as things like volumetric clouds, weather and lighting effects, as well as the great detail both outside and inside each fighter plane are maintained. I have also been very impressed by the audio quality that is so important for any game in this franchise. However, in terms of terrain, you will notice a strong pop-in of objects and geometry in general, and it is clear that some ground textures were lowered quite a bit in favor of the famous framerate.

Do we recommend Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown in Switch? Yeah, totally. The idea of ​​having a game like that to carry around on something like the Xbox console Nintendo It’s sensational, and indeed, I would say that if you’re thinking of playing it on your TV, it’s best to go for the original PS4 or Xbox One version, although of course, you’ll still have an acceptable experience on that side. The work of Project Aces and those who helped them with this port is fantastic, because although they had to make some notable sacrifices to fulfill this whim, the soul of the experience is there. This product is new proof that in the right hands, the hybrid of Mario’s parents can continue to surprise and give much more than you would expect.