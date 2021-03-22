Trivia question: How many musicians make up a symphony orchestra? 40? 85? 110? All options are valid. The reason? That there are currently more instruments than in the past and that, in addition, each work requires a different number of them. A) Yes, the orchestras of the 18th century had around 40 instrumentalists; those of the nineteenth century reached the 60s and those of the twentieth, up to 110. “Today there are around 85-95 musicians,” says Joaquín Turina, spokesman for the Madrid Symphony Orchestra.

These groups of musicians are divided into instrument families: string, wind and percussion. The first, in turn, is divided into a low string and a high string, while the second is subdivided into woodwind and metalwind. Determining the number of them when interpreting a work depends on the author, and after the director, but now also on social distancing measures, which make it difficult, in many theaters and auditoriums, to gather all the musicians in the same pit or stage. In fact, for the representation of ‘Siegfried’, last February at the Teatro Real in Madrid, it was necessary to occupy the stalls, because the musicians did not fit. «’Siegfried’ has six harps, which occupy the same number as twelve violins. Where do we put them if they have to be five feet from each other? Also, if you keep all of them, you can’t remove many violins, because if you don’t, you can’t hear them. The real problem is finding the balance between the instruments ”, explains Turina.

Finding that harmony consists precisely in the organization of an orchestra, whose structure is greatly influenced by the historical process. The Austrian composer Joseph Haydn, during Classicism (second half of the 18th century), it was who began to define the instrumental distribution that we know today. However, at that time only the string (violins, violas, cellos and double basses) had reached the technical perfection that the rest of musical tools acquired at the end of the 19th century, while others still did not exist.

More volume than before



When the wind and percussion instruments evolve, their sound increases a lot. Flutes, for example, go from being made of wood to being made of metal and their volume is considerably enhanced. At the same time, instruments from other origins are incorporated into the orchestra, such as trumpets, traditionally used in military marches; or the horns, characteristics of hunting, both with very strong sounds. Everything This makes it necessary to increase the number of stringed instruments, the tune of which cannot be technically intensified, so that they are not completely overshadowed. That is why the violinists are the most numerous in the group and the number of them determines that of the rest of the instrumentalists.

A curious detail that orchestras now have more sound than in the past due to this technical improvement is that, when in the original score it indicates a certain degree of softness when playing – piano piano (pp), for example, which is very soft – it is doubled and is interpreted as ‘pppp’. If played as it appears, the sound would be too loud.

“With the baton, the conductor remembers the guidelines he has given in rehearsals”

Joaquin Turina

«The first thing that is done when organizing the orchestra for a certain work is to fix the stringed instruments. For example, the conductor usually asks for 12 or 14 first violins. From there, two instrumentalists are removed for each string group. That is to say, if you order 14 first violins, there will be 12 second violins, 10 violas, 8 cellos and 6 double basses »Turina explains. «This done, the wind instruments are determined. The woods are usually fixed by two or three. For example, two flutes, two bassoons, two clarinets, and two oboes. Metals are required one by one, depending on the work, but generally there are 2-3 trombones, 2-3 trumpets and 5-6 horns. What is never specified is percussion ».

The arrangement of the musicians in sectors within a semicircle is determined in the 19th century and is attributed to the Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti. Traditionally, each group of instruments was placed in a semicircle, like layers of half an onion. Later, the French composer Hector Berlioz he rearranged the order of the instruments to harmonize their sound and gave some technical guidelines, such as the way in which the horn should be held, with the bell back, so that it would sound less. Since then, there have been no major modifications, but there have been some new additions, such as the saxophone.

What there are also versions. That is, depending on what and with how many instruments a work is played, it will sound different. The key is not to lose the essence of the original piece, which is up to the director. For its part, that the musicians act according to the teacher’s mark when he moves the baton comes from a previous training. «These movements are Just a reminder of the guidelines that the conductor has given in the rehearsals and that each instrumentalist has written down in his score. So if they get confused when giving an indication, they will know how to continue, ”says Turina. He also highlights that “there are indispensable instruments in any work, such as violins, and that others, such as the harp or piano, are not always part of the works.”