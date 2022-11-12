The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has just asked himself the question that serves as the title of this article: “How is a museum decolonized?” From his own statement of it, it is evident that he assumes the obligation to address this matter seriously; but also that it seems like a titanic task and that he doesn’t know how or where to start.

It is not news that museums —whether they have a colonial bias or not— are subjected to a crossfire under which they decide today their model, their strategy, their meaning, their name or their survival. In these years, the same has been tried to change its meaning than to settle if we opt between franchise museums and those that opt ​​for a program from a project of their own elaboration. The former draw herds of tourists and save seasons in visitor results, the latter reject the Blockbuster exhibition and bet on a different relationship between the works and those who interact with them. In Spain, from the Guggenheim effect, the Malaga Model has consolidated the first line and everything indicates that it will continue to grow. This is what service economies have, which end up configuring service cultures.

But let’s get back to what concerns us. “How do you decolonize a museum?” the minister wonders, and the truth is that, willingly or not, he has hit the nail on the head. Because this is not just another question, but the question that any former colonial metropolis must ask itself to establish a cultural policy consistent with the past, present and future representation of a large part of its citizens. And because this updating goes beyond the very walls of the museum and goes through the use and origin of its collections until it impacts millions of people who have spent decades looking at themselves in a mirror in which they do not recognize themselves. A reflection that makes them stereotyped, like exotic beings to whom, in the best of cases, a condescending multiculturalism will be dispensed from immutable temples that speak for them, but never from them.

How is a museum decolonized? To begin with, facing the return of heritage to the countries of origin and, at the same time, the transfer of power in the representation and construction of the discourses and images that until now have been usurped from the communities from that origin.

As much as Spain is not even close to the most timid and superficial, in Europe there has been no lack of initiatives in these decolonization processes. One of the most notorious was SWITCHbounded between 2014 and 2018, which had ten associated museums.

In the United States, for its part, the Museum of Afro-American Culture in Washington and a dozen others with similar purposes have been located since 2015 to claim the cultural impact of black society throughout the nation. From slavery to the Black Lives Matters movement (which has triggered these institutional responses), through blues, jazz, civil rights marches, rap, literature and urban arts.

If in Europe the transformation passes through the revision of the colonial horror, in the United States it does so through the revision of segregation and slavery. In both cases, the very figure “museum” is narrow when it comes to proposing an anti-colonial space, whose exhibition or collection function is just one chapter of a program that demands, in equal parts, archeology and pedagogy, restitution and activism, the review of old colonial histories and the inclusion of new anti-colonial subjects.

It is urgent? Yes, but it requires a deep analysis that cannot be dispatched lightly or with blows of effect. Is it progressive? Also, but without a broad political and social consensus, it will not go ahead

Of course, only from demagoguery can it be said that we are facing an easy task. It is urgent? Yes, but it requires a deep analysis that cannot be dispatched lightly or with blows of effect. Is it progressive? Also, but without a broad political and social consensus, it will not go ahead. In Belgium, for example, it did not take a leftist government for the Tervuren Museum to initiate a decolonization process (which included a temporary closure to think about the way forward, listening to specialists and civil society). In Barcelona, ​​a City Council governed by the left has not managed to get past the timorous shielding of a space as outdated as the Museum of Ethnology and World Cultures.

And it is that, for some museums, with this decolonization it happens as with the propaganda in favor of the electric car: in the end we do not know if you want to save the planet or the automobile industry. In the same way that such museums, rather than decolonize, only try to extend their life from the most obvious gatopardism.

Nor is the invasion, in activism, of the “decolonial” jargon emanating from the North American Academy, of which it is not clear if its intention is to liquefy anticolonialism by deconstructing colonialism, very helpful.

Outside of those closed spaces, it turns out that our cities are an open-air museum of colonialism. But they are also, and will be increasingly so, anti-colonialism. And that the current revisionist flow — contradictory and varied — reveals wounds from the past that remain unclosed and present borders that remain unopened.

In that circumstance, it matters little how much the institutions that refuse a profound rethinking of their place in the 21st century want to protect themselves. And it is that, as much as they try to extend their life from a programmed obsolescence, they will not be able to avoid the disaster of a death without a program.

