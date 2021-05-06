In 2019 (the last year for which there are consolidated statistics), one in four fatal road accidents was due to alcohol, the second cause of accident only behind distractions. That year, one in three drivers killed in road accidents had used alcohol or other drugs. For this reason, controls are carried out that, among the different, the preventive is the most common. When the agents of the Traffic group of the Civil Guard (AGTC), trained specifically for drug screening, detect impaired driving symptoms in a driver, perform the test, and inform you about the procedure and the possible consequences of a positive and refusal to take the test. Usually, the breathalyzer test is usually done first.

“After 40 years of alcohol testing, we are more aware that drinking alcohol is incompatible with safe driving. With the progressive increase in the control of drug use by drivers, we intend to achieve the same objective “, he points out. Julio Pérez, Specialist in Drug Addiction of the National Road Safety Observatory of the DGT.

For an accurate BAC measurement, use two types of breathalyzers with different sensitivities: an approximation or indicator, which detects the presence of alcohol; and another evidential one, which confirms the first result and specifies the exact amount of alcohol in expired air. Its operation must always be certified by the National Metrology Institute.

In fact, one of the strategic objectives included in the 2030 Agenda is “to halve the number of injuries and deaths in road accidents also related to alcohol consumption, as well as those related to psychoactive substances,” he says. Paula Marquez, Deputy Deputy Director of the National Road Safety Observatory of the DGT. “Alcohol is the drug that gives the highest number of positives. It is still the main cause of impaired driving, “he adds.

When the breathalyzer is negative, the driver can continue driving. But you can also be put under drug control if you have symptoms: “Depressant drugs cause tiredness, listlessness, red eyes, and a pasty speech. The more you consume, the more they affect balance and coordination. Instead, substances such as cocaine activate, produce nervous behavior and speech becomes muddled, “he explains. Juan Carlos Hernandez, AGTC Sgt. “If they are very affected by drugs, they can be sanctioned by the courts, but most of the sanctions are administrative,” he adds.

DGT

Thus, drug tests are performed on a saliva sample from the driver and detect five different types of drug, with cannabis and cocaine the most frequent. When the road test confirms the presence of drugs, a confirmatory test in a laboratory is necessary. “There is less awareness of the harm that drugs do. Many drivers think that, although they consume, it does not prevent them from driving safely, “says Hernández.