Also in 2023, and projected for the years immediately to come, the Catholic Church takes the lion’s share in the collection of 8 per thousand of the taxpayers’ declarations relating to 2019. But also this year the decrease in the preference of Italians in favor of the clergy continues and an increase in the share allocated to the state which is now close to 30% of the preferences while the Church remains above 70% and slightly below, according to the provisional data of 2021 income which will be distributed over three years in 2025.

On the podium, clearly distanced, is the Waldensian Church to which they have assigned their share of just under 3% of the Italians who have paid taxes. Who continue in the majority, about 60%, not to make any choice when submitting the tax return. On the basis of the distribution mechanism of the funds made available by the Tax Authorities, this year the Church will have just over one billion and 39 million, while 330 million will go to the Treasury Funds for the various purposes indicated in support of school buildings, to those who have been affected by disasters, for Cultural Heritage and other purposes of public interest. Out of a total of over 41.5 million taxpayers, according to data released by the Finance Department of the Ministry of the Economy, in 2019, just under 17 million (40.5%) made an express choice to allocate the 8 per thousand distributed in 2023. And in this case for almost 72% of cases (about 30% of total taxpayers) they have allocated their share to the Catholic Church for over one billion contributions). The State follows with 22.4% (330 million). In the first case there has been a decline in recent years also according to the projections on the data for 2020 and 2021, still provisional which indicate the choice in favor of the Church at 70.3 and 69.5 per cent respectively and the State at 23, 9 and 24.6%. Compared to 2004, when the choice of the Church was just under 90% of those who made a choice of destination, the preferences of Italians have increased steadily in favor of the State but also of the Waldensian community. The Jewish community receives 0.3% of the choices made, while the Buddhist Union just under 1%. In absolute terms, 3.8 million taxpayers voted in favor of the state in 2019, over 4 million in 2020 and 4.1 million in 2021 according to provisional data for the last two years.

Finally, it should be underlined that for the first time the ministry has published detailed data on the destinations preferred by taxpayers who choose “State”: almost half of the preferences expressed (49%) are received the school buildingfollowed by interventions to deal with natural disasters (22%) and hunger in the world (13%), then cultural heritage (12%) and assistance to refugees (4%).

The Union of Atheists and Agnostics: “Excellent signs”



“8xthousand: the decline in preferences for the Catholic Church continues, losing 205,000 signatures, while the trend in favor of the state is confirmed, gaining 84,000”. These are the (provisional) data relating to the 2022 tax returns (tax year 2021) published yesterday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. “This is another bad blow for the Church’s coffers, which had already lost 1.7 million preferences in the declarations presented by Italian taxpayers in the three-year period 2019-2021”, he underlines Roberto Grendene, secretary of the Union of Rationalist Atheists and Agnostics (Uaar). “In fact, the number of taxpayers who decide to allocate their 8 per thousand to the Church has been declining for several years. Nonetheless, due to that perverse mechanism whereby the quotas not expressed – those that are not destined, because the taxpayer does not sign either the State nor for one of the religious confessions that has access to the funds – they are in any case divided in proportion to the signatures obtained, with less than 28% of taxpayers expressly choosing the Catholic Church in 2022, the bishops will collect over 69% of that billion and 400 million which, more or less steadily over the last five years, corresponds to the 8×1000 of the Irpef paid to the Treasury every year by Italian tax payers”. Another bad news for the CEI comes from the definitive data of the 2023 allotment, which show a heavy adjustment of 36.5 million that the bishops will have to return to the state, the consequence of a much heavier decrease in public contributions to the Church. “If in 2022 the disbursement from the state coffers to those of the CEI had been one billion and 111 million, the final data just published by the Department of Finance for the 2023 allotment bring the figure down to 1 billion and 2 million”, he explains Grendene. “Thus the data communicated to the press by Cardinals Zuppi and Betori finally find an explanation last May, evidently informed exclusively by the ministry. However, the cardinals – Grendene points out – had blamed the decrease of 100 million in the contribution for their organization to the corresponding decrease in Irpef revenue, but this would be false to read the data on the website of the Department of Finance. In fact, 1,434,336,721 euros will be distributed in 2022 against 1,412,556,164 euros in the final data for the 2023 distribution. A drop of only 22 million”.

“The truth is that – even if protected by an unfair mechanism and by a silent government to the point of not asking taxpayers to choose ‘State’ to obtain funds for the populations affected by the flood from the 8×1000 – fewer and fewer taxpayers (less of 28%) believe it is right to finance the Catholic Church with funds from general taxation. An encouraging sign that we can only rejoice in”.