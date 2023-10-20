AAmerican military bases in Syria and Iraq are attacked with drones and missiles, the American destroyer USS Carney intercepts several missiles that were fired from Yemen and, according to the Pentagon, possibly headed towards Israel. On the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah is now engaging the Israeli military in daily battles, some of which are deadly, which take on the characteristics of a battle of attrition that not only strains men and material, but above all nerves.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

The Iranian regime apparently wants to show that the war in the Gaza Strip can be expanded to the entire region. Such pinprick attacks are seen in professional, diplomatic and secret service circles as messages to the enemy. The Revolutionary Guards, with their transnational shadow army of militias loyal to Iran, could attack Israel and American military installations from many different sides and open up additional fronts to protect the terrorist organization Hamas: in Syria, Iraq, even Yemen.

Iran describes final battle scenario on television

Iran had recently threatened more urgently to have its proxy militias intervene in the war if Israel continued its offensive in Gaza and if the United States became even more involved. They are already supporting Israel by sending two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean. The state television broadcaster IRINN released a propaganda video on Tuesday in which the scenario of a coordinated attack is played out: Israel is attacked from the north by Hezbollah, from the south by the Houthi rebels and from the east by militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and Syria fired at with rockets.

In the end, says the voiceover, there could be a ground offensive “from several sides”. It is a final battle scenario with the aim of annihilating Israel, which the Islamic Republic has been propagating since its founding in 1979. The video is given weight by the words of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which is shown at the beginning. “If the crimes of the Zionist regime continue, the Muslims and the resistance forces will become impatient,” he says. Nobody should expect Iran to stop these groups. “No one can stop them if they get impatient.”





On Thursday, the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, joined the chorus of threats. The continuation of the Israeli offensive and direct support from the United States could lead to entry into the war by “other actors,” he said in a phone call with the Russian defense minister, according to the Tasnim news agency. Bagheri signaled that Iran fears the United States could be drawn into the war and demanded that American arms sales to Israel be banned. At home, Tehran increased the threat with calls to join the fight for Gaza. Apparently more than two million “volunteers” have already been registered. In the past, Iran has used this method, among other things, to recruit Afghans to fight in Syria.