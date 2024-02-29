The ongoing conflicts in both Ukraine and the Middle East have revealed a worrying aspect of the proliferation of weapons around the world: the ability of sanctioned countries, such as Iran and North Korea, to obtain electronic components and Western technology for use in their missiles. and drones.

This equipment, much of it produced by companies in the United States and Europe, was found in weapons supplied by both countries to Russia, which uses it against Ukrainian forces and even civilian targets.

According to reports from independent organizations such as Conflict Armament Research (CAR) and the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), Iranian and North Korean missiles and drones contain parts and accessories designed or manufactured by companies based in Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Switzerland, China, among others. Many of these components are for civilian use, such as motors, batteries, sensors and processors, but can be easily adapted for military purposes, as the organizations explained.

“These countries [Coreia do Norte e Irã] have a long history of illegally importing Western military technology, especially from Europe, to develop their own weapons systems,” states an ISIS report, published in October 2022. The document also highlights China’s role in providing copies of components Westerners to Iran, which uses them to manufacture and supply drones to the Russian Army.

The CAR report, published this month, analyzed a North Korean ballistic missile that fell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in January 2024. The analysis found that 75% of the weapon's electronic components belonged to companies located in the United States and 16% from Europe.

The missile, which would have been assembled and sent to Russia after the start of the war in 2022, shows that North Korea “has developed a robust acquisition network capable of bypassing, without detection, the sanctions regimes that have been in place for almost two decades”, says the text.

In its document, CAR said it was working to try to track down the companies that could be behind the manufacture of these components and how they could have ended up in the hands of North Koreans and Iranians.

A CNN, in a report published in December 2022, revealed that Joe Biden's government had created a task force to investigate how Western components were getting into the hands of Iran and North Korea. The task force involved several government agencies, such as the departments of Defense, State, Justice, Commerce and Treasury, and had the support of the National Security Council. The objective was to track supply chains, identify intermediaries and possible smuggling routes, as well as apply sanctions and legal measures against those responsible.

“We work closely with the U.S. private sector, as well as foreign allies and partners, on these efforts,” a State Department spokesperson told CNN at the time. He added that the US government was “evaluating further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran's access to sensitive technologies.”

Organizations such as CAR and ISIS have warned in their reports of the risks that the transfer of Western technology to countries under sanctions poses to global peace and stability. They advocate greater control and inspection of exports, greater international cooperation, as well as accountability for the companies involved.

“We need to understand how foreign parts are ending up in Iranian drones. Governments and industry must work together to dismantle Iran’s procurement networks for its drones,” says the 2022 ISIS report.

In an interview with People's GazetteEduardo Galvão, professor of International Relations at Ibmec Brasília, commented on how Iran and North Korea may be acting to gain access to Western electronic components used in their weapons.

According to Galvão, both countries may be using complex networks, involving intermediary countries, to obtain electronic components from the West and cutting-edge technology for their weapons programs. These components, he said, may be being re-exported through shell companies located in less stringent sanctions jurisdictions, or by countries with friendlier ties to Iran and North Korea.

“Trade in these critical components is facilitated by actors operating in the shadows of the global financial and trading system. Shell companies, many [delas] located in less strict jurisdictions regarding the application of sanctions, play a central role in this process. Furthermore, countries with friendlier ties to Iran and North Korea, or those seeking to challenge Western hegemony, may be offering ways for these transactions to occur under the radar,” explains the professor.

Galvão questioned the effectiveness of sanctions as a political tool and warned of the implications of these findings for regional conflicts. He cited as examples Iran's ability to provide advanced technological support to terrorist groups such as Hamas, in the Middle East, and the collaboration between North Korea and Russia, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

“The ability of Iran and North Korea to acquire Western technology despite sanctions raises questions about the effectiveness of these restrictive measures. While it does not indicate total ineffectiveness, it shows that there are significant gaps in the global sanctions network. These countries have demonstrated creativity and persistence to overcome the obstacles imposed, challenging the international community to rethink and strengthen control mechanisms,” said Galvão.

For the professor, “the transfer of military technology can influence war dynamics and change the balance of power in the affected regions”.

“The implications of these findings are worrying. In the Middle East, Iran's ability to provide advanced technological support to groups like Hamas could shift the balance of power and worsen regional tensions. Likewise, the supposed collaboration between North Korea and Russia, especially in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, highlights how the transfer of military technology can influence war dynamics”, concluded Galvão.