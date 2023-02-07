It’s been almost a month since the charges of violence against Justin Roiland, co-creator of rick and morty. Since then, multiple productions have wrapped up his relationship with the actor, including Adult Swim. Although this may come as a surprise to the thousands of fans he had, a new report has revealed that some of his collaborators were already coming to this. Fortunately, It seems that this will not affect the production of the series where he worked.

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland’s departure from series like rick and morty and Solar Opposites, programs that he helped form, and where they played important roles, won’t really be affected that much by this layoff. Although the voices of the main characters will undergo a noticeable change, it has been pointed out that Roiland had not been involved in the script for years or in any aspect of the creative process of these productions.

Sources close to the medium have indicated that after the third season of rick and mortyJustin Roiland simply stopped attending writers’ meetings and, prior to this, their participation was reduced to simple comments that made the writers uncomfortable. This reached the point that, according to sources, Dan Harmon, co-creator of this animated series, did not speak to Roiland.

It has been mentioned that Roiland’s participation was reduced to simply giving the voice to the characters, something he did from home, and with as little interaction as possible with the rest of the writers or producers. It has even been pointed out that people who worked on series like rick and morty, they never knew the voice of these two. This is what is mentioned:

“Other than voice work, he hasn’t had any significant creative presence on any of the shows that bear his name. In fact, many of his former colleagues say they haven’t heard from him in years, and when they have, it’s been unpleasant. They also point out that he hasn’t spoken to his Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons, and a considerable number of staffers on that show, as well as Solar Opposites and Koala Man, have never actually done so, even by Zoom.”

The report from The Hollywood Reporter also talks about how uncomfortable it became to work with Justin Roiland, to the point that anonymous sources seem to be happy that this person is no longer part of these productions. Let’s remember that Adult Swim ended its relationship with the actor, and Rick and Morty’s voices will be replaced. However, it seems that the essence and the script of the series, what really matters, will remain intact.

For now, Justin Roiland has remained silent, both about this report and all the accusations that have arisen in the last month. On related topics, you can learn more about this case here. Similarly, this is what will happen to the voices of rick and morty.

Editor’s Note:

It was always clear that Dan Harmon and his team of writers were responsible for rick and morty. Watching the work of Justin Roiland, one is met with endless crude nonsense jokes that only work to elicit a response from the viewer, and only that, something that the Adult Swim series has not featured since the third season.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter