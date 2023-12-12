Sources with knowledge of the situation have revealed that Inter Miami is on the verge of completing a deal to sign Uruguay forward Luis Suarez on a one-year contract. This agreement will see Suarez reuniting with his former Barcelona comrades Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The quartet had a remarkable run together, clinching four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy from 2014 to 2020.

Reports suggest that there is still uncertainty surrounding the specific designation at which Suarez will hit the cap. The league plans to engage in discussions regarding potential changes to the roster rules during the winter period. All MLS teams, including Miami, will have until the roster compliance date to determine the designations for their roster. The roster compliance date is set for the Friday evening preceding the opening weekend in MLS.

Within the MLS, each club in Miami is granted the opportunity to have three designated players (DPs) in their squad. For the previous season, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Gregore held the DP status for Miami. Nevertheless, Miami has the flexibility to potentially free up a roster spot by reducing Gregore’s contract, should they decide to do so. If they can pull off this blockbuster, it will no doubt send shockwaves throughout the sports betting world and sleepless night for opposing coaches.

Inter Miami opted to part ways with forward Josef Martinez in the offseason, thereby creating an opportunity for Suarez. The club also boasts the presence of Ecuadorian international forward Leo Campana. The attacking lineup will showcase the talents of Messi, Suarez, Campana, Facundo Farias, Robert Taylor, Robbie Robinson, and various other players.

Suarez, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in January, has recently signed a contract with Inter Miami, as reported by the Miami Herald. He spent the previous year playing for Gremio, a Brazilian team, where he showcased his prowess by scoring 24 goals and providing 17 assists in 52 matches, accumulating a total of 4,557 minutes on the field. However, Suarez has been plagued by a knee injury that requires constant medical attention, which means he may not be able to participate in every game for Miami.