Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

05/21/2023 – 9:26 am

Share



Social media platform has given many picturesque locations sometimes even excessive notoriety. Now an indispensable tool for the travel industry, does Instagram exploit users’ naivety? As the weather warms up on the Spanish island of Majorca, hundreds of tourists flock to Caló des Moro beach every day. The influx to experience the famous site is so frenetic that there is almost no space to spread a bath towel on the narrow strip of sand, to the point that you have to queue to admire the impressive waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Many simply give up, unwilling to spend their vacation days that way.

Overcrowded beaches are a common sight on the largest of the Balearic Islands, one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations. However, this is an extreme case, and for many, Instagram is to blame.

A search of the social media platform turns up tens of thousands of photos in which Caló des Moro appears deserted, its turquoise waters sparkling in the sun. An unwary user cannot imagine how far from reality this apparent peace is.

Influencers dictate travel trends

Since Instagram was launched in 2010, this phenomenon has repeated itself. Following in the footsteps of influencers, tourists are on the hunt for the perfect vacation shot, flooding into locations that were either little known, or definitely less popular than they are now.

Sometimes the consequences are drastic. For example, the Königsbach waterfall in Germany’s Berchtesgadener Land region of Bavaria was forced to close to visitors when the growing number of day trippers to the local natural pools threatened the site’s ecological balance.

In polls, users said that they are often encouraged to imitate Instagram photos, and without a doubt the platform plays a central role in deciding on a specific tourist destination.

The online travel agency Expedia, for example, found that half of tourists under 40 use social networks as inspiration, more than traditional vehicles such as TV shows or magazines.

“Instagram is definitely a source of inspiration for travelers on vacation,” agrees Maike Ovens of the Academy of Social Media for Travel and Tourism. The platform stands out above all in the search for destinations: currently, many have stopped using search engines like Google to obtain this type of information, and search Instagram using hashtags.

“That’s where they go to see what there is to do in the places. If you’re not represented on Instagram, you won’t be discovered”, emphasizes Ovens. For both companies and tourist sites, it is basically not possible to go around the platform.

On the wings of social media

“Communication aimed at specific target groups, which includes all necessary vehicles, is more important than ever,” comments a spokeswoman for the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga).

Recommendations and experiences from friends and acquaintances are another important influence on the choice of vacation spots, but it is not surprising that most tourism and travel agencies use Instagram to reach users.

Michael Faber, who operates three travel agencies in the German regions of Hunsrück and Moselle, confirms: “For us, Instagram is an important communication channel to encourage a love of travel.” Its employees post new photos online every day, including very specific suggestions, such as the Zillertal valley in Tyrol.

There, the five-star Stock Resort has also long recognized the importance of the platform. On its terrace, an imposing metal sculpture, with a giant pair of wings, invites the clientele to pose in front of the beautiful mountain panorama.

“The goal is to create a backdrop against which guests are encouraged to take photos to share on Instagram,” explains Barbara Mitterer, from the hotel’s marketing section.

A little further south, in Italy’s Lake Garda, Natasha Bontadi, in charge of social media activities for the Tourist Board of Garda Trentino, uses the network to instill curiosity around the region, presenting little-known facts, with photos of places hidden gems and spectacular panoramas.

“We avoid talking about well publicized areas, which are already hot spots for tourism”, explains Bontadi. To help communicate the desired message, the regional body also works closely with influencers.

Too naive of Instagram tourists?

“Many locals don’t want mass tourism, but high-quality, targeted tourism,” says Julia Stubenböck, managing director of Munich-based destination marketing agency Piroth Kommunikation, which plans activities related to social media, among others.

“The power of images is immense. You can explain something, but you can also show it, ”she comments. The tactic often works very well, especially on Instagram, which is designed for image sharing.

Channels like this or TikTok have considerably increased marketing options for companies and tourist destinations, reveals the director: certain target groups, especially Generation Z and millennials, are simply much more accessible through these social media platforms.

In Stubenböck’s opinion, travelers are not naively fooled by hyper-embellished online photos into believing their vacation will be just as perfect. In reality, the current trend is going in a different direction, and “there is a growing sensitivity to the fact that you can’t believe everything you see on Instagram”.

In Mallorca, however, there are not many signs of such a trend. Caló des Moro should once again be crowded with tourists this summer. Any hopes of capturing the perfect Instagram image are likely to be dashed.























