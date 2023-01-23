In Dutch inland shipping, toxic fumes are discharged in hundreds of cubic meters at a time. Investigative journalist Karlijn Kuijpers got on board with a skipper and learned about the billion-dollar industry with carcinogenic fumes. In Belgium and Germany, the discharge of toxic substances is prohibited. Why is the Dutch government not intervening?

Photo Olivier Middendorp

