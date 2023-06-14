Miguel Layun He is one of the Mexican soccer players who, whenever he is in the spotlight, is something to talk about, for better or worse, and on this occasion he has made more than one laugh out loud after the player from the America request help from a social media photo editor unleashing endless memes where he is the protagonist.

Through your account Twitter The winger shared a photo of him training at the Coapa facilities, specifically in the Club América gym, where he can be seen jumping following his exercise routine but the image he shared left him in an unfavorable position, which made him He gave an idea to entertain himself a little.

The original photo where the footballer asked his fans for help | Photo: Capture

This is how he asked for help from his followers to supposedly fix the image by deleting a weight, but he did it with the intention of blowing the imagination of the users who volunteered to make funny memes with the image that has been a resounding success on social networks. .

Below we present the memes more ingenious for Miguel Layún who could have regretted uploading something like this, although after a while he shared the grace with his followers.

Miguel Layún should be eternal… they say | Photo: Capture

A Classic | Photo: Capture

Patrick don’t do it… | Photo: Capture

Nothing to do, keep going | Photo: Capture

In the end, many of the fans understood the reason for this dynamic, which was to have a fun time, although there were some others who took the opportunity to remind the footballer that they want him out of the cream-blue team.